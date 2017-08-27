501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Phillies turn triple play…

Phillies turn triple play in fifth inning against Cubs

By The Associated Press August 27, 2017 3:27 pm 08/27/2017 03:27pm
Share

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have turned a triple play against the Chicago Cubs.

Anthony Rizzo walked and Tommy La Stella singled to begin the fifth inning on Sunday. Javier Baez then hit a sinking liner to left field, and Rhys Hoskins made a diving catch.

Hoskins dropped the ball while transferring it out of his glove, but third base umpire Jerry Layne ruled right away it was a catch. Hoskins then threw to second to double off Rizzo, who already was on third base, and second baseman Cesar Hernandez threw to first to get La Stella, who was caught in between first and second.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon challenged Layne’s ruling that it was a catch, but the call was upheld after a replay delay of 2 minutes, 29 seconds.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

See what the White House looks like after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?