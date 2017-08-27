Phillies 6, Cubs 3

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Zobrist rf-2b 5 1 0 0 0 0 .227 Schwarber lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .198 Bryant 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .289 Rizzo 1b 3 0 1 2 1 1 .275 La Stella 2b 3 0 2 1 0 0 .322 c-Almora ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .285 Baez ss 3 0 2 0 1 0 .273 Heyward cf-rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .252 Rivera c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .225 d-Jay ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .283 Lackey p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .152 b-Happ ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Rondon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Uehara p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Avila ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .274 Totals 33 3 7 3 4 7

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .288 Galvis ss 4 1 1 2 0 1 .258 Williams rf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .286 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hoskins lf-1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .297 Joseph 1b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .239 Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Milner p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Nava rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .299 Franco 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .224 Florimon cf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .346 Rupp c 3 1 0 0 0 1 .227 Pivetta p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .086 a-Kim ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .221 Totals 33 6 8 5 1 12

Chicago 300 000 000—3 7 1 Philadelphia 000 050 01x—6 8 2

a-lined out for Pivetta in the 5th. b-lined out for Lackey in the 6th. c-popped out for La Stella in the 8th. d-flied out for Rivera in the 9th. e-struck out for Uehara in the 9th.

E_Bryant (16), Hoskins (2), Joseph (7). LOB_Chicago 7, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Franco (24). HR_Williams (8), off Lackey; Hoskins (11), off Uehara. RBIs_Rizzo 2 (92), La Stella (16), Galvis 2 (56), Williams 2 (30), Hoskins (24).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Bryant, Rivera, Lackey 2); Philadelphia 2 (Rupp, Kim). RISP_Chicago 2 for 10; Philadelphia 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Zobrist, Schwarber. LIDP_Bryant.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Hoskins, Franco). TP_Philadelphia 1 (Hernandez, Joseph, Hoskins).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lackey, L, 10-10 5 6 5 4 1 8 80 4.98 Rondon 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 13 4.96 Wilson 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 21 2.92 Uehara 1 1 1 1 0 1 16 3.89 Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pivetta, W, 5-9 5 6 3 2 4 5 104 6.57 Ramos, H, 5 2 0 0 0 0 1 25 5.19 Milner, H, 4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.25 Garcia, H, 6 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 5 2.89 Neris, S, 16-19 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 3.17

Inherited runners-scored_Wilson 1-0. WP_Lackey 2.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_2:54. A_28,689 (43,651).

