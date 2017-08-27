501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Phillies 6, Cubs 3

Phillies 6, Cubs 3

By The Associated Press August 27, 2017 4:44 pm 08/27/2017 04:44pm
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Zobrist rf-2b 5 1 0 0 0 0 .227
Schwarber lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .198
Bryant 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .289
Rizzo 1b 3 0 1 2 1 1 .275
La Stella 2b 3 0 2 1 0 0 .322
c-Almora ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .285
Baez ss 3 0 2 0 1 0 .273
Heyward cf-rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .252
Rivera c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .225
d-Jay ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .283
Lackey p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .152
b-Happ ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .245
Rondon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Uehara p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Avila ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .274
Totals 33 3 7 3 4 7
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .288
Galvis ss 4 1 1 2 0 1 .258
Williams rf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .286
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hoskins lf-1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .297
Joseph 1b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .239
Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Milner p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Nava rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .299
Franco 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .224
Florimon cf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .346
Rupp c 3 1 0 0 0 1 .227
Pivetta p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .086
a-Kim ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .221
Totals 33 6 8 5 1 12
Chicago 300 000 000—3 7 1
Philadelphia 000 050 01x—6 8 2

a-lined out for Pivetta in the 5th. b-lined out for Lackey in the 6th. c-popped out for La Stella in the 8th. d-flied out for Rivera in the 9th. e-struck out for Uehara in the 9th.

E_Bryant (16), Hoskins (2), Joseph (7). LOB_Chicago 7, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Franco (24). HR_Williams (8), off Lackey; Hoskins (11), off Uehara. RBIs_Rizzo 2 (92), La Stella (16), Galvis 2 (56), Williams 2 (30), Hoskins (24).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Bryant, Rivera, Lackey 2); Philadelphia 2 (Rupp, Kim). RISP_Chicago 2 for 10; Philadelphia 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Zobrist, Schwarber. LIDP_Bryant.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Hoskins, Franco). TP_Philadelphia 1 (Hernandez, Joseph, Hoskins).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lackey, L, 10-10 5 6 5 4 1 8 80 4.98
Rondon 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 13 4.96
Wilson 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 21 2.92
Uehara 1 1 1 1 0 1 16 3.89
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pivetta, W, 5-9 5 6 3 2 4 5 104 6.57
Ramos, H, 5 2 0 0 0 0 1 25 5.19
Milner, H, 4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.25
Garcia, H, 6 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 5 2.89
Neris, S, 16-19 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 3.17

Inherited runners-scored_Wilson 1-0. WP_Lackey 2.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_2:54. A_28,689 (43,651).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

