Phillies 6, Cubs 3

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Zobrist rf-2b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Schwarber lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.198
|Bryant 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.275
|La Stella 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.322
|c-Almora ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Baez ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Heyward cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|Rivera c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.225
|d-Jay ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Lackey p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.152
|b-Happ ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Rondon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Uehara p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Avila ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|4
|7
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.288
|Galvis ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.258
|Williams rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.286
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hoskins lf-1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.297
|Joseph 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.239
|Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Milner p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Nava rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Florimon cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.346
|Rupp c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Pivetta p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.086
|a-Kim ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Totals
|33
|6
|8
|5
|1
|12
|Chicago
|300
|000
|000—3
|7
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|050
|01x—6
|8
|2
a-lined out for Pivetta in the 5th. b-lined out for Lackey in the 6th. c-popped out for La Stella in the 8th. d-flied out for Rivera in the 9th. e-struck out for Uehara in the 9th.
E_Bryant (16), Hoskins (2), Joseph (7). LOB_Chicago 7, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Franco (24). HR_Williams (8), off Lackey; Hoskins (11), off Uehara. RBIs_Rizzo 2 (92), La Stella (16), Galvis 2 (56), Williams 2 (30), Hoskins (24).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Bryant, Rivera, Lackey 2); Philadelphia 2 (Rupp, Kim). RISP_Chicago 2 for 10; Philadelphia 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Zobrist, Schwarber. LIDP_Bryant.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Hoskins, Franco). TP_Philadelphia 1 (Hernandez, Joseph, Hoskins).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lackey, L, 10-10
|5
|6
|5
|4
|1
|8
|80
|4.98
|Rondon
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|4.96
|Wilson
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|2.92
|Uehara
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|3.89
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta, W, 5-9
|5
|6
|3
|2
|4
|5
|104
|6.57
|Ramos, H, 5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|5.19
|Milner, H, 4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.25
|Garcia, H, 6
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.89
|Neris, S, 16-19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.17
Inherited runners-scored_Wilson 1-0. WP_Lackey 2.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Jerry Layne.
T_2:54. A_28,689 (43,651).
