Phillies 6, Cubs 3

|Chicago
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Zobrist rf-2b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|C.Hrnan 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Schwrbr lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Galvis ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Bryant 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|N.Wllms rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|L.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L Stlla 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Almora ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hoskins lf-1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|J.Baez ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|T.Jseph 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Heyward cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|E.Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Rvera c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Milner p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jay ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Nava rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lackey p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|I.Happ ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Flrimon cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Rondon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rupp c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|J.Wlson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pivetta p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Uehara p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kim ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Avila ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|33
|6
|8
|5
|Chicago
|300
|000
|000—3
|Philadelphia
|000
|050
|01x—6
E_Hoskins (2), T.Joseph (7), Bryant (16). DP_Philadelphia 1. TP_Philadelphia 1. LOB_Chicago 7, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Franco (24). HR_N.Williams (8), Hoskins (11).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Lackey L,10-10
|5
|6
|5
|4
|1
|8
|Rondon
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wilson
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Uehara
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Philadelphia
|Pivetta W,5-9
|5
|6
|3
|2
|4
|5
|Ramos H,5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Milner H,4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Garcia H,6
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neris S,16-19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Lackey 2.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Jerry Layne.
T_2:54. A_28,689 (43,651).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.