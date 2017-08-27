501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Phillies 6, Cubs 3

Phillies 6, Cubs 3

By The Associated Press August 27, 2017 4:44 pm 08/27/2017 04:44pm
Share
Chicago Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Zobrist rf-2b 5 1 0 0 C.Hrnan 2b 3 1 0 0
Schwrbr lf 3 1 0 0 Galvis ss 4 1 1 2
Bryant 3b 4 1 1 0 N.Wllms rf 4 1 2 2
Rizzo 1b 3 0 1 2 L.Grcia p 0 0 0 0
L Stlla 2b 3 0 2 1 Neris p 0 0 0 0
Almora ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Hoskins lf-1b 4 1 1 1
J.Baez ss 3 0 2 0 T.Jseph 1b 3 0 0 0
Heyward cf-rf 3 0 0 0 E.Ramos p 0 0 0 0
R.Rvera c 3 0 0 0 Milner p 0 0 0 0
Jay ph 1 0 0 0 Nava rf 1 0 0 0
Lackey p 2 0 1 0 Franco 3b 4 0 2 0
I.Happ ph 1 0 0 0 Flrimon cf 4 1 2 0
Rondon p 0 0 0 0 Rupp c 3 1 0 0
J.Wlson p 0 0 0 0 Pivetta p 1 0 0 0
Uehara p 0 0 0 0 Kim ph-lf 2 0 0 0
Avila ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 33 3 7 3 Totals 33 6 8 5
Chicago 300 000 000—3
Philadelphia 000 050 01x—6

E_Hoskins (2), T.Joseph (7), Bryant (16). DP_Philadelphia 1. TP_Philadelphia 1. LOB_Chicago 7, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Franco (24). HR_N.Williams (8), Hoskins (11).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Lackey L,10-10 5 6 5 4 1 8
Rondon 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Wilson 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Uehara 1 1 1 1 0 1
Philadelphia
Pivetta W,5-9 5 6 3 2 4 5
Ramos H,5 2 0 0 0 0 1
Milner H,4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Garcia H,6 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Neris S,16-19 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Lackey 2.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_2:54. A_28,689 (43,651).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

See what the White House looks like after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?