Phillies 6, Cubs 3

Chicago Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Zobrist rf-2b 5 1 0 0 C.Hrnan 2b 3 1 0 0 Schwrbr lf 3 1 0 0 Galvis ss 4 1 1 2 Bryant 3b 4 1 1 0 N.Wllms rf 4 1 2 2 Rizzo 1b 3 0 1 2 L.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 L Stlla 2b 3 0 2 1 Neris p 0 0 0 0 Almora ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Hoskins lf-1b 4 1 1 1 J.Baez ss 3 0 2 0 T.Jseph 1b 3 0 0 0 Heyward cf-rf 3 0 0 0 E.Ramos p 0 0 0 0 R.Rvera c 3 0 0 0 Milner p 0 0 0 0 Jay ph 1 0 0 0 Nava rf 1 0 0 0 Lackey p 2 0 1 0 Franco 3b 4 0 2 0 I.Happ ph 1 0 0 0 Flrimon cf 4 1 2 0 Rondon p 0 0 0 0 Rupp c 3 1 0 0 J.Wlson p 0 0 0 0 Pivetta p 1 0 0 0 Uehara p 0 0 0 0 Kim ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Avila ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 33 3 7 3 Totals 33 6 8 5

Chicago 300 000 000—3 Philadelphia 000 050 01x—6

E_Hoskins (2), T.Joseph (7), Bryant (16). DP_Philadelphia 1. TP_Philadelphia 1. LOB_Chicago 7, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Franco (24). HR_N.Williams (8), Hoskins (11).

IP H R ER BB SO Chicago Lackey L,10-10 5 6 5 4 1 8 Rondon 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Wilson 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Uehara 1 1 1 1 0 1 Philadelphia Pivetta W,5-9 5 6 3 2 4 5 Ramos H,5 2 0 0 0 0 1 Milner H,4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Garcia H,6 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Neris S,16-19 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Lackey 2.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_2:54. A_28,689 (43,651).

