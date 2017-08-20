Phillies 5, Giants 2

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. C.Hernandez 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .283 Galvis ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .259 Hoskins 1b 5 2 2 1 0 2 .237 Franco 3b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .224 Alfaro c 4 1 1 1 0 2 .345 Williams cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .288 Florimon lf 3 0 2 3 1 1 .500 Perkins rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .182 Lively p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .231 a-Kim ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .215 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 c-Kelly ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .197 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Milner p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 39 5 13 5 1 11

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Span cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .272 Tomlinson 2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .261 Parker lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .262 Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Posey c 3 0 2 1 0 0 .321 Sandoval 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .220 Crawford ss 3 0 2 0 1 1 .233 Jones 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .184 Moncrief rf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .292 b-G.Hernandez ph-rf-lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .265 Bumgarner p 2 0 1 1 0 0 .250 Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Pence ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .258 Totals 33 2 10 2 3 9

Philadelphia 010 000 031—5 13 0 San Francisco 000 110 000—2 10 1

a-singled for Lively in the 7th. b-struck out for Moncrief in the 7th. c-singled for Morgan in the 8th. d-struck out for Strickland in the 8th.

E_Tomlinson (4). LOB_Philadelphia 8, San Francisco 8. 2B_Florimon (2), Perkins (5), Posey (25), Jones (3). HR_Hoskins (5), off Crick. RBIs_Hoskins (9), Alfaro (3), Florimon 3 (4), Posey (53), Bumgarner (4). SB_Tomlinson (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Galvis, Perkins); San Francisco 3 (Span, Sandoval 2). RISP_Philadelphia 5 for 9; San Francisco 4 for 10.

GIDP_Span, Sandoval, Jones.

DP_Philadelphia 3 (Lively, Galvis, Hoskins), (Hoskins, Galvis), (Galvis, Hoskins).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lively 6 6 2 2 2 4 98 3.70 Morgan, W, 2-1 1 0 0 0 1 2 16 4.95 Garcia, H, 5 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 15 2.87 Milner 0 1 0 0 0 0 4 2.65 Neris, S, 15-18 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 22 3.34 San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bumgarner 6 4 1 1 1 7 111 2.87 Melancon, H, 3 1 2 0 0 0 2 14 3.65 Strickland, L, 2-3, BS, 1-2 1 6 3 3 0 2 25 2.79 Crick 1 1 1 1 0 0 14 2.95

Milner pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Milner 1-0, Neris 2-0. HBP_Neris (Posey). WP_Neris.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:14. A_39,921 (41,915).

