Phillies 5, Giants 2

By The Associated Press August 20, 2017 7:30 pm 08/20/2017 07:30pm
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
C.Hernandez 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .283
Galvis ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .259
Hoskins 1b 5 2 2 1 0 2 .237
Franco 3b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .224
Alfaro c 4 1 1 1 0 2 .345
Williams cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .288
Florimon lf 3 0 2 3 1 1 .500
Perkins rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .182
Lively p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .231
a-Kim ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .215
Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
c-Kelly ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .197
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Milner p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 39 5 13 5 1 11
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Span cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .272
Tomlinson 2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .261
Parker lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .262
Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Posey c 3 0 2 1 0 0 .321
Sandoval 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .220
Crawford ss 3 0 2 0 1 1 .233
Jones 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .184
Moncrief rf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .292
b-G.Hernandez ph-rf-lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .265
Bumgarner p 2 0 1 1 0 0 .250
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Pence ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .258
Totals 33 2 10 2 3 9
Philadelphia 010 000 031—5 13 0
San Francisco 000 110 000—2 10 1

a-singled for Lively in the 7th. b-struck out for Moncrief in the 7th. c-singled for Morgan in the 8th. d-struck out for Strickland in the 8th.

E_Tomlinson (4). LOB_Philadelphia 8, San Francisco 8. 2B_Florimon (2), Perkins (5), Posey (25), Jones (3). HR_Hoskins (5), off Crick. RBIs_Hoskins (9), Alfaro (3), Florimon 3 (4), Posey (53), Bumgarner (4). SB_Tomlinson (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Galvis, Perkins); San Francisco 3 (Span, Sandoval 2). RISP_Philadelphia 5 for 9; San Francisco 4 for 10.

GIDP_Span, Sandoval, Jones.

DP_Philadelphia 3 (Lively, Galvis, Hoskins), (Hoskins, Galvis), (Galvis, Hoskins).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lively 6 6 2 2 2 4 98 3.70
Morgan, W, 2-1 1 0 0 0 1 2 16 4.95
Garcia, H, 5 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 15 2.87
Milner 0 1 0 0 0 0 4 2.65
Neris, S, 15-18 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 22 3.34
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bumgarner 6 4 1 1 1 7 111 2.87
Melancon, H, 3 1 2 0 0 0 2 14 3.65
Strickland, L, 2-3, BS, 1-2 1 6 3 3 0 2 25 2.79
Crick 1 1 1 1 0 0 14 2.95

Milner pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Milner 1-0, Neris 2-0. HBP_Neris (Posey). WP_Neris.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:14. A_39,921 (41,915).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

