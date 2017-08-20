Phillies 5, Giants 2

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|C.Hernandez 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Galvis ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.237
|Franco 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Alfaro c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.345
|Williams cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Florimon lf
|3
|0
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.500
|Perkins rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Lively p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|a-Kim ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|c-Kelly ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Milner p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|39
|5
|13
|5
|1
|11
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Span cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Tomlinson 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Parker lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Posey c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.321
|Sandoval 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|Jones 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Moncrief rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|b-G.Hernandez ph-rf-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Bumgarner p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Strickland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Pence ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Totals
|33
|2
|10
|2
|3
|9
|Philadelphia
|010
|000
|031—5
|13
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|110
|000—2
|10
|1
a-singled for Lively in the 7th. b-struck out for Moncrief in the 7th. c-singled for Morgan in the 8th. d-struck out for Strickland in the 8th.
E_Tomlinson (4). LOB_Philadelphia 8, San Francisco 8. 2B_Florimon (2), Perkins (5), Posey (25), Jones (3). HR_Hoskins (5), off Crick. RBIs_Hoskins (9), Alfaro (3), Florimon 3 (4), Posey (53), Bumgarner (4). SB_Tomlinson (9).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Galvis, Perkins); San Francisco 3 (Span, Sandoval 2). RISP_Philadelphia 5 for 9; San Francisco 4 for 10.
GIDP_Span, Sandoval, Jones.
DP_Philadelphia 3 (Lively, Galvis, Hoskins), (Hoskins, Galvis), (Galvis, Hoskins).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lively
|6
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|98
|3.70
|Morgan, W, 2-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|4.95
|Garcia, H, 5
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.87
|Milner
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.65
|Neris, S, 15-18
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|3.34
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner
|6
|4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|111
|2.87
|Melancon, H, 3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.65
|Strickland, L, 2-3, BS, 1-2
|1
|6
|3
|3
|0
|2
|25
|2.79
|Crick
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|2.95
Milner pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Milner 1-0, Neris 2-0. HBP_Neris (Posey). WP_Neris.
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_3:14. A_39,921 (41,915).
