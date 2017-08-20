Phillies 5, Giants 2

|Philadelphia
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|C.Hrnan 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Span cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Galvis ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Tmlnson 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|J.Prker lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Franco 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alfaro c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Posey c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|N.Wllms cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Sndoval 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Flrimon lf
|3
|0
|2
|3
|Crwford ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|C.Prkns rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|R.Jones 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Lively p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Mncrief rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Kim ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|G.Hrnan ph-rf-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bmgrner p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|T.Kelly ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Mlancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strckln p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Milner p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pence ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|39
|5
|13
|5
|Totals
|33
|2
|10
|2
|Philadelphia
|010
|000
|031—5
|San Francisco
|000
|110
|000—2
E_Tomlinson (4). DP_Philadelphia 3. LOB_Philadelphia 8, San Francisco 8. 2B_Florimon (2), C.Perkins (5), Posey (25), R.Jones (3). HR_Hoskins (5). SB_Tomlinson (9).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Lively
|6
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Morgan W,2-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Garcia H,5
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Milner
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neris S,15-18
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|San Francisco
|Bumgarner
|6
|4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Melancon H,3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Strickland L,2-3 BS,1
|1
|6
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Crick
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
Milner pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
HBP_by Neris (Posey). WP_Neris.
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_3:14. A_39,921 (41,915).
