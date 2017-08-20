Phillies 5, Giants 2

501.5
By The Associated Press August 20, 2017 7:30 pm 08/20/2017 07:30pm
Philadelphia San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
C.Hrnan 2b 5 0 0 0 Span cf 5 0 0 0
Galvis ss 5 0 0 0 Tmlnson 2b 3 1 1 0
Hoskins 1b 5 2 2 1 J.Prker lf 4 0 1 0
Franco 3b 5 1 2 0 Crick p 0 0 0 0
Alfaro c 4 1 1 1 Posey c 3 0 2 1
N.Wllms cf 4 1 2 0 Sndoval 3b 3 0 0 0
Flrimon lf 3 0 2 3 Crwford ss 3 0 2 0
C.Prkns rf 4 0 1 0 R.Jones 1b 4 1 1 0
Lively p 2 0 1 0 Mncrief rf 2 0 1 0
Kim ph 1 0 1 0 G.Hrnan ph-rf-lf 2 0 1 0
Morgan p 0 0 0 0 Bmgrner p 2 0 1 1
T.Kelly ph 1 0 1 0 Mlancon p 0 0 0 0
L.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 Strckln p 0 0 0 0
Milner p 0 0 0 0 Pence ph-rf 2 0 0 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0
Totals 39 5 13 5 Totals 33 2 10 2
Philadelphia 010 000 031—5
San Francisco 000 110 000—2

E_Tomlinson (4). DP_Philadelphia 3. LOB_Philadelphia 8, San Francisco 8. 2B_Florimon (2), C.Perkins (5), Posey (25), R.Jones (3). HR_Hoskins (5). SB_Tomlinson (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Lively 6 6 2 2 2 4
Morgan W,2-1 1 0 0 0 1 2
Garcia H,5 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Milner 0 1 0 0 0 0
Neris S,15-18 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2
San Francisco
Bumgarner 6 4 1 1 1 7
Melancon H,3 1 2 0 0 0 2
Strickland L,2-3 BS,1 1 6 3 3 0 2
Crick 1 1 1 1 0 0

Milner pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

HBP_by Neris (Posey). WP_Neris.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:14. A_39,921 (41,915).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

