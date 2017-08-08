501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Phillies 5, Braves 2

Phillies 5, Braves 2

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 10:46 pm 08/08/2017 10:46pm
Philadelphia Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
C.Hrnan 2b 4 0 1 0 Incarte cf 4 0 1 0
Galvis ss 5 1 2 0 Bra.Phl 3b 4 0 1 0
Nava lf 5 0 0 0 F.Frman 1b 4 1 1 1
Franco 3b 5 1 1 1 Mrkakis rf 3 1 0 0
O.Hrrra cf 4 2 3 2 K.Szuki c 4 0 1 0
T.Jseph 1b 4 0 0 0 M.Adams lf 3 0 2 1
N.Wllms rf 4 1 2 1 Fried p 0 0 0 0
Rupp c 2 0 1 0 Flowers ph 1 0 0 0
Eflin p 3 0 1 1 Camargo ss 0 0 0 0
Perkins ph 1 0 0 0 J.Ptrsn ss 4 0 1 0
Milner p 0 0 0 0 Albies 2b 3 0 1 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0 Teheran p 1 0 0 0
L.Adams ph 1 0 0 0
S.Frman p 0 0 0 0
L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0
Da.Sntn ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Totals 37 5 11 5 Totals 33 2 8 2
Philadelphia 000 230 000—5
Atlanta 100 000 100—2

E_Teheran (3). DP_Philadelphia 2. LOB_Philadelphia 11, Atlanta 5. 2B_C.Hernandez (14), O.Herrera (34), N.Williams (8). HR_O.Herrera (12), F.Freeman (21). SB_Galvis (10), O.Herrera 2 (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Eflin W,1-3 7 7 2 2 1 3
Milner H,1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Neris S,12-15 1 0 0 0 0 2
Atlanta
Teheran L,7-10 5 7 5 5 3 6
Freeman 1 1 0 0 1 2
Jackson 1 1 0 0 0 0
Fried 2 2 0 0 2 1

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Chris Segal; Second, Will Little; Third, Jeff Kellogg.

T_2:58. A_25,783 (41,500).

Topics:
