Phillies 5, Braves 2

|Philadelphia
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|C.Hrnan 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Incarte cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Galvis ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Bra.Phl 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Nava lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|F.Frman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Franco 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Mrkakis rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|O.Hrrra cf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|K.Szuki c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|T.Jseph 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Adams lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|N.Wllms rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Fried p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rupp c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Flowers ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Eflin p
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Camargo ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Perkins ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Ptrsn ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Milner p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Teheran p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Frman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Jcksn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Da.Sntn ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|5
|11
|5
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|Philadelphia
|000
|230
|000—5
|Atlanta
|100
|000
|100—2
E_Teheran (3). DP_Philadelphia 2. LOB_Philadelphia 11, Atlanta 5. 2B_C.Hernandez (14), O.Herrera (34), N.Williams (8). HR_O.Herrera (12), F.Freeman (21). SB_Galvis (10), O.Herrera 2 (7).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Eflin W,1-3
|7
|7
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Milner H,1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neris S,12-15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Atlanta
|Teheran L,7-10
|5
|7
|5
|5
|3
|6
|Freeman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Jackson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fried
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Chris Segal; Second, Will Little; Third, Jeff Kellogg.
T_2:58. A_25,783 (41,500).
