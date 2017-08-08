Phillies 5, Braves 2

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.294
|Galvis ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Nava lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.302
|Franco 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.229
|Herrera cf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.282
|Joseph 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.247
|Williams rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.297
|Rupp c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.236
|Eflin p
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.176
|c-Perkins ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Milner p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|37
|5
|11
|5
|6
|9
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Inciarte cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Phillips 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|F.Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.316
|Markakis rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|Suzuki c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|M.Adams lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.278
|Fried p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Flowers ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Camargo ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Peterson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.150
|Teheran p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.132
|a-L.Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|S.Freeman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Santana ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|1
|5
|Philadelphia
|000
|230
|000—5
|11
|0
|Atlanta
|100
|000
|100—2
|8
|1
a-flied out for Teheran in the 5th. b-grounded out for Jackson in the 7th. c-struck out for Eflin in the 8th. d-grounded out for Fried in the 9th.
E_Teheran (3). LOB_Philadelphia 11, Atlanta 5. 2B_Hernandez (14), Herrera (34), Williams (8). HR_Herrera (12), off Teheran; F.Freeman (21), off Eflin. RBIs_Franco (58), Herrera 2 (43), Williams (23), Eflin (2), F.Freeman (46), M.Adams (50). SB_Galvis (10), Herrera 2 (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 7 (Hernandez, Galvis, Nava, Franco, Williams, Eflin 2); Atlanta 1 (Santana). RISP_Philadelphia 4 for 13; Atlanta 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Galvis, Hernandez. GIDP_Phillips, Albies.
DP_Philadelphia 2 (Eflin, Galvis, Joseph), (Galvis, Hernandez, Joseph).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin, W, 1-3
|7
|7
|2
|2
|1
|3
|89
|5.67
|Milner, H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|3.65
|Neris, S, 12-15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.94
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Teheran, L, 7-10
|5
|7
|5
|5
|3
|6
|105
|5.25
|S.Freeman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|3.57
|Jackson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.72
|Fried
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|26
|0.00
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Chris Segal; Second, Will Little; Third, Jeff Kellogg.
T_2:58. A_25,783 (41,500).
