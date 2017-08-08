Phillies 5, Braves 2

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .294 Galvis ss 5 1 2 0 0 0 .254 Nava lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .302 Franco 3b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .229 Herrera cf 4 2 3 2 1 0 .282 Joseph 1b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .247 Williams rf 4 1 2 1 1 1 .297 Rupp c 2 0 1 0 2 1 .236 Eflin p 3 0 1 1 0 1 .176 c-Perkins ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .203 Milner p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 37 5 11 5 6 9

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Inciarte cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .297 Phillips 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .285 F.Freeman 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .316 Markakis rf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .278 Suzuki c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .260 M.Adams lf 3 0 2 1 0 1 .278 Fried p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Flowers ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .298 Camargo ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .292 Peterson ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .202 Albies 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .150 Teheran p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .132 a-L.Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .278 S.Freeman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Santana ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .209 Totals 33 2 8 2 1 5

Philadelphia 000 230 000—5 11 0 Atlanta 100 000 100—2 8 1

a-flied out for Teheran in the 5th. b-grounded out for Jackson in the 7th. c-struck out for Eflin in the 8th. d-grounded out for Fried in the 9th.

E_Teheran (3). LOB_Philadelphia 11, Atlanta 5. 2B_Hernandez (14), Herrera (34), Williams (8). HR_Herrera (12), off Teheran; F.Freeman (21), off Eflin. RBIs_Franco (58), Herrera 2 (43), Williams (23), Eflin (2), F.Freeman (46), M.Adams (50). SB_Galvis (10), Herrera 2 (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 7 (Hernandez, Galvis, Nava, Franco, Williams, Eflin 2); Atlanta 1 (Santana). RISP_Philadelphia 4 for 13; Atlanta 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Galvis, Hernandez. GIDP_Phillips, Albies.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Eflin, Galvis, Joseph), (Galvis, Hernandez, Joseph).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eflin, W, 1-3 7 7 2 2 1 3 89 5.67 Milner, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 23 3.65 Neris, S, 12-15 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.94 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Teheran, L, 7-10 5 7 5 5 3 6 105 5.25 S.Freeman 1 1 0 0 1 2 21 3.57 Jackson 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 3.72 Fried 2 2 0 0 2 1 26 0.00

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Chris Segal; Second, Will Little; Third, Jeff Kellogg.

T_2:58. A_25,783 (41,500).

