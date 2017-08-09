501.5
Phillies 3, Braves 2

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 10:40 pm 08/09/2017 10:40pm
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .293
Galvis ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .257
Herrera cf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .284
Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .227
Joseph 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .244
Williams rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .289
Rupp c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .232
Perkins lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .194
Eickhoff p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .120
Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Milner p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 3 5 2 1 8
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Inciarte cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .294
Phillips 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .285
Freeman 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .315
Markakis rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .280
Flowers c 4 1 2 0 0 2 .301
Adams lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .275
Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vizcaino p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Peterson ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .202
Albies 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .167
Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .210
Newcomb p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .059
Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Santana ph-lf 1 0 1 2 0 0 .215
Totals 34 2 9 2 1 8
Philadelphia 002 010 000—3 5 0
Atlanta 000 000 200—2 9 2

a-singled for Ramirez in the 7th. b-walked for Vizcaino in the 9th.

E_Adams (6), Albies (1). LOB_Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 6. 2B_Hernandez (15), Galvis (22), Markakis 2 (28), Albies (1). 3B_Herrera 2 (3). RBIs_Galvis (48), Herrera (44), Santana 2 (22). SB_Santana (7). CS_Phillips (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Galvis, Franco 2, Eickhoff); Atlanta 2 (Inciarte, Albies). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 8; Atlanta 1 for 6.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eickhoff, W, 3-7 6 2-3 9 2 2 0 6 94 4.45
Morgan, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 5.93
Ramos, H, 4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 5.13
Milner, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 13 3.46
Neris, S, 13-16 1 0 0 0 1 1 21 2.89
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Newcomb, L, 1-7 6 5 3 2 1 6 96 4.45
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.31
Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.86
Vizcaino 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 2.40

Inherited runners-scored_Morgan 1-0. HBP_Newcomb (Williams).

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Will Little; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:55. A_22,776 (41,500).

