Phillies 3, Braves 2

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .293 Galvis ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .257 Herrera cf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .284 Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Joseph 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Williams rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .289 Rupp c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .232 Perkins lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .194 Eickhoff p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .120 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Milner p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 33 3 5 2 1 8

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Inciarte cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .294 Phillips 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .285 Freeman 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .315 Markakis rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .280 Flowers c 4 1 2 0 0 2 .301 Adams lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .275 Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Vizcaino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Peterson ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .202 Albies 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .167 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .210 Newcomb p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .059 Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Santana ph-lf 1 0 1 2 0 0 .215 Totals 34 2 9 2 1 8

Philadelphia 002 010 000—3 5 0 Atlanta 000 000 200—2 9 2

a-singled for Ramirez in the 7th. b-walked for Vizcaino in the 9th.

E_Adams (6), Albies (1). LOB_Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 6. 2B_Hernandez (15), Galvis (22), Markakis 2 (28), Albies (1). 3B_Herrera 2 (3). RBIs_Galvis (48), Herrera (44), Santana 2 (22). SB_Santana (7). CS_Phillips (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Galvis, Franco 2, Eickhoff); Atlanta 2 (Inciarte, Albies). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 8; Atlanta 1 for 6.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eickhoff, W, 3-7 6 2-3 9 2 2 0 6 94 4.45 Morgan, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 5.93 Ramos, H, 4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 5.13 Milner, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 13 3.46 Neris, S, 13-16 1 0 0 0 1 1 21 2.89 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Newcomb, L, 1-7 6 5 3 2 1 6 96 4.45 Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.31 Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.86 Vizcaino 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 2.40

Inherited runners-scored_Morgan 1-0. HBP_Newcomb (Williams).

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Will Little; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:55. A_22,776 (41,500).

