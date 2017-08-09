Phillies 3, Braves 2

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Galvis ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|Herrera cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Joseph 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Williams rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Rupp c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.232
|Perkins lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.194
|Eickhoff p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.120
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Milner p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|33
|3
|5
|2
|1
|8
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Inciarte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|Phillips 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.315
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Flowers c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.301
|Adams lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Vizcaino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Peterson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.202
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Newcomb p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.059
|Ramirez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Santana ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.215
|Totals
|34
|2
|9
|2
|1
|8
|Philadelphia
|002
|010
|000—3
|5
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|200—2
|9
|2
a-singled for Ramirez in the 7th. b-walked for Vizcaino in the 9th.
E_Adams (6), Albies (1). LOB_Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 6. 2B_Hernandez (15), Galvis (22), Markakis 2 (28), Albies (1). 3B_Herrera 2 (3). RBIs_Galvis (48), Herrera (44), Santana 2 (22). SB_Santana (7). CS_Phillips (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Galvis, Franco 2, Eickhoff); Atlanta 2 (Inciarte, Albies). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 8; Atlanta 1 for 6.
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eickhoff, W, 3-7
|6
|2-3
|9
|2
|2
|0
|6
|94
|4.45
|Morgan, H, 2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|5.93
|Ramos, H, 4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5.13
|Milner, H, 2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.46
|Neris, S, 13-16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|2.89
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Newcomb, L, 1-7
|6
|5
|3
|2
|1
|6
|96
|4.45
|Ramirez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.31
|Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.86
|Vizcaino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.40
Inherited runners-scored_Morgan 1-0. HBP_Newcomb (Williams).
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Will Little; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, James Hoye.
T_2:55. A_22,776 (41,500).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.