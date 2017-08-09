501.5
Phillies 3, Braves 2

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 10:40 pm 08/09/2017 10:40pm
Philadelphia Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
C.Hrnan 2b 4 1 1 0 Incarte cf 4 0 0 0
Galvis ss 4 1 2 1 Bra.Phl 3b 4 0 1 0
O.Hrrra cf 4 1 2 1 F.Frman 1b 4 0 1 0
Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 Mrkakis rf 4 0 2 0
T.Jseph 1b 4 0 0 0 Flowers c 4 1 2 0
N.Wllms rf 3 0 0 0 M.Adams lf 3 0 0 0
Rupp c 4 0 0 0 J.Jhnsn p 0 0 0 0
Perkins lf 3 0 0 0 Vzcaino p 0 0 0 0
Eckhoff p 3 0 0 0 J.Ptrsn ph 0 0 0 0
Morgan p 0 0 0 0 Albies 2b 4 1 1 0
E.Ramos p 0 0 0 0 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0
Milner p 0 0 0 0 Newcomb p 2 0 1 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0 Jose.Rm p 0 0 0 0
Da.Sntn ph-lf 1 0 1 2
Totals 33 3 5 2 Totals 34 2 9 2
Philadelphia 002 010 000—3
Atlanta 000 000 200—2

E_M.Adams (6), Albies (1). LOB_Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 6. 2B_C.Hernandez (15), Galvis (22), Markakis 2 (28), Albies (1). 3B_O.Herrera 2 (3). SB_Da.Santana (7). CS_Bra.Phillips (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Eickhoff W,3-7 6 2-3 9 2 2 0 6
Morgan H,2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Ramos H,4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Milner H,2 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Neris S,13-16 1 0 0 0 1 1
Atlanta
Newcomb L,1-7 6 5 3 2 1 6
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 0
Vizcaino 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Newcomb (Williams).

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Will Little; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:55. A_22,776 (41,500).

