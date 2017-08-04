Paxton wins 7th straight start, Mariners top Royals 5-2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — James Paxton tied a Mariners’ record by winning his seventh straight start, and Seattle beat the Kansas City Royals 5-2 Friday night to move back over .500.

Paxton (12-3) did not allow a hit until Mike Moustakas’ single with one out in the fifth, and Brandon Moss’ two-out single ended Paxton’s scoreless streak at 21 innings.

Paxton gave up two runs and four hits in six innings with one walk, seven strikeouts and a pair of wild pitches. Scott Bankhead won seven straight starts in 1989 and Jamie Moyer in 2003.

David Phelps, Nick Vincent and Edwin Diaz each followed with a perfect inning as Seattle improved to 13-8 since the All-Star break. Diaz got his 22nd save in 26 chances.

Jason Hammel (5-9) gave up three runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Danny Valencia drove in Jean Segura with sacrifice flies in the first and eighth innings.

Paxton’s wild pitch in the sixth scored Whit Merrifield and gave Kansas City a 2-1 lead. Merrifield doubled and advanced to third on Lorenzo Cain’s single.

Guillermo Heredia’s tying double chased Hamel in a three-run seventh, and Jarrod Dyson and Leonys Martin hit RBI singles off Ryan Buchter.

CANO’S MILESTONE DOUBLE

Robinson Cano’s first-inning double was his 500th.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: DH Nelson Cruz was a late scratch with neck spasms. … INF/OF Shawn O’Malley was activated from the 60-day DL and optioned to Triple-A Tacoma. O’Malley had an appendectomy in March and an arthroscopic right shoulder procedure in May. He hit .311 with two home runs in 14 minor league rehab games. … The Mariners sent RHP Christian Bergman outright to Tacoma.

Royals: C Salvador Perez left after feeling discomfort in his side while swinging in the sixth inning and was replaced by Drew Butera.

UP NEXT

RHP Felix Hernandez (5-4), who is 2-4 with a 3.00 ERA in seven games at Kauffman Stadium, starts Saturday for Seattle and LHP Danny Duffy (7-6) for Kansas City. Duffy is 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA in seven games against the Mariners.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.