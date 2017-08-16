Padres 8, Phillies 4

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Williams cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Hoskins lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.190
|Joseph 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Franco 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Kim rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.212
|c-Perkins ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Alfaro c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.375
|Leiter Jr. p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|Therrien p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Kelly ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Milner p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|32
|4
|6
|4
|1
|7
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Asuaje 2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.287
|Pirela lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Solarte ss
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.275
|Coleman ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Myers 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.236
|Spangenberg 3b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.280
|Sanchez c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.258
|Renfroe rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|Lamet p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.080
|Capps p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Szczur ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|McGrath p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|32
|8
|8
|7
|5
|5
|Philadelphia
|000
|020
|002—4
|6
|2
|San Diego
|300
|140
|00x—8
|8
|0
a-grounded out for Therrien in the 8th. b-lined out for Capps in the 8th. c-grounded out for Kim in the 9th.
E_Franco (11), Alfaro (2). LOB_Philadelphia 3, San Diego 6. 2B_Franco (21), Solarte (12), Spangenberg (12). HR_Alfaro (1), off Lamet; Hoskins (3), off McGrath; Spangenberg (12), off Leiter Jr.; Sanchez (8), off Leiter Jr.. RBIs_Hoskins 2 (5), Alfaro 2 (2), Solarte (45), Spangenberg 4 (43), Sanchez 2 (20). SB_Spangenberg (8).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Hernandez, Kim); San Diego 3 (Asuaje 2, Sanchez). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 2; San Diego 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Leiter Jr.. LIDP_Margot. GIDP_Williams.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Joseph, Kim); San Diego 1 (Myers, Solarte).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Leiter Jr., L, 1-3
|5
|7
|8
|4
|3
|1
|92
|4.38
|Therrien
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|28
|7.36
|Milner
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|25
|3.14
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lamet, W, 7-4
|7
|3
|2
|2
|1
|7
|105
|4.78
|Capps
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|14.73
|McGrath
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|15
|5.40
HBP_Leiter Jr. (Renfroe), Lamet (Franco). WP_Leiter Jr.. PB_Sanchez (2).
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_2:48. A_23,368 (42,302).
