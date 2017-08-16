501.5
Padres 8, Phillies 4

By The Associated Press August 16, 2017 1:08 am 08/16/2017 01:08am
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .296
Galvis ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .256
Williams cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .293
Hoskins lf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .190
Joseph 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Franco 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .224
Kim rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .212
c-Perkins ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .190
Alfaro c 3 1 1 2 0 1 .375
Leiter Jr. p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .083
Therrien p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Kelly ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .176
Milner p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 32 4 6 4 1 7
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Margot cf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .267
Asuaje 2b 4 2 1 0 1 2 .287
Pirela lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .293
Solarte ss 3 2 2 1 1 1 .275
Coleman ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Myers 1b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .236
Spangenberg 3b 4 2 2 4 0 1 .280
Sanchez c 4 1 2 2 0 0 .258
Renfroe rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .229
Lamet p 3 0 1 0 0 1 .080
Capps p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Szczur ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .209
McGrath p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 8 8 7 5 5
Philadelphia 000 020 002—4 6 2
San Diego 300 140 00x—8 8 0

a-grounded out for Therrien in the 8th. b-lined out for Capps in the 8th. c-grounded out for Kim in the 9th.

E_Franco (11), Alfaro (2). LOB_Philadelphia 3, San Diego 6. 2B_Franco (21), Solarte (12), Spangenberg (12). HR_Alfaro (1), off Lamet; Hoskins (3), off McGrath; Spangenberg (12), off Leiter Jr.; Sanchez (8), off Leiter Jr.. RBIs_Hoskins 2 (5), Alfaro 2 (2), Solarte (45), Spangenberg 4 (43), Sanchez 2 (20). SB_Spangenberg (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Hernandez, Kim); San Diego 3 (Asuaje 2, Sanchez). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 2; San Diego 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Leiter Jr.. LIDP_Margot. GIDP_Williams.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Joseph, Kim); San Diego 1 (Myers, Solarte).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Leiter Jr., L, 1-3 5 7 8 4 3 1 92 4.38
Therrien 2 0 0 0 0 3 28 7.36
Milner 1 1 0 0 2 1 25 3.14
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lamet, W, 7-4 7 3 2 2 1 7 105 4.78
Capps 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 14.73
McGrath 1 2 2 2 0 0 15 5.40

HBP_Leiter Jr. (Renfroe), Lamet (Franco). WP_Leiter Jr.. PB_Sanchez (2).

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:48. A_23,368 (42,302).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

