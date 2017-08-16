Padres 8, Phillies 4

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .296 Galvis ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .256 Williams cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .293 Hoskins lf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .190 Joseph 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Franco 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .224 Kim rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .212 c-Perkins ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .190 Alfaro c 3 1 1 2 0 1 .375 Leiter Jr. p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .083 Therrien p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Kelly ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .176 Milner p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 32 4 6 4 1 7

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Margot cf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .267 Asuaje 2b 4 2 1 0 1 2 .287 Pirela lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .293 Solarte ss 3 2 2 1 1 1 .275 Coleman ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Myers 1b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .236 Spangenberg 3b 4 2 2 4 0 1 .280 Sanchez c 4 1 2 2 0 0 .258 Renfroe rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .229 Lamet p 3 0 1 0 0 1 .080 Capps p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Szczur ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .209 McGrath p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 32 8 8 7 5 5

Philadelphia 000 020 002—4 6 2 San Diego 300 140 00x—8 8 0

a-grounded out for Therrien in the 8th. b-lined out for Capps in the 8th. c-grounded out for Kim in the 9th.

E_Franco (11), Alfaro (2). LOB_Philadelphia 3, San Diego 6. 2B_Franco (21), Solarte (12), Spangenberg (12). HR_Alfaro (1), off Lamet; Hoskins (3), off McGrath; Spangenberg (12), off Leiter Jr.; Sanchez (8), off Leiter Jr.. RBIs_Hoskins 2 (5), Alfaro 2 (2), Solarte (45), Spangenberg 4 (43), Sanchez 2 (20). SB_Spangenberg (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Hernandez, Kim); San Diego 3 (Asuaje 2, Sanchez). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 2; San Diego 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Leiter Jr.. LIDP_Margot. GIDP_Williams.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Joseph, Kim); San Diego 1 (Myers, Solarte).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Leiter Jr., L, 1-3 5 7 8 4 3 1 92 4.38 Therrien 2 0 0 0 0 3 28 7.36 Milner 1 1 0 0 2 1 25 3.14 San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lamet, W, 7-4 7 3 2 2 1 7 105 4.78 Capps 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 14.73 McGrath 1 2 2 2 0 0 15 5.40

HBP_Leiter Jr. (Renfroe), Lamet (Franco). WP_Leiter Jr.. PB_Sanchez (2).

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:48. A_23,368 (42,302).

