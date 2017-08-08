Padres 7, Reds 3

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Margot cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Asuaje 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.293
|Pirela rf
|4
|3
|4
|0
|1
|0
|.299
|Hand p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Solarte 3b
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.268
|Myers 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.238
|Spangenberg lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Torres p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Cordoba lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Hedges c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.228
|Coleman ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Perdomo p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.138
|Szczur lf-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Totals
|33
|7
|11
|6
|3
|7
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hamilton cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Cozart ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.313
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.314
|Duvall lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.265
|Gennett 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Winker rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Peraza 2b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.258
|Barnhart c
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.264
|Romano p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Storen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Kivlehan ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Brice p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Suarez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Totals
|32
|3
|9
|3
|6
|9
|San Diego
|210
|011
|200—7
|11
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|300—3
|9
|0
a-lined out for Storen in the 7th. b-struck out for Brice in the 9th.
LOB_San Diego 7, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Pirela 2 (19), Hedges (12). HR_Hedges (15), off Romano; Solarte (12), off Storen; Barnhart (4), off Torres. RBIs_Solarte 3 (44), Myers (53), Hedges (44), Coleman (8), Barnhart 3 (25). CS_Hamilton (9). SF_Myers, Coleman. S_Perdomo 2.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Margot, Asuaje 2, Hedges 2); Cincinnati 2 (Cozart, Gennett). RISP_San Diego 1 for 10; Cincinnati 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Solarte, Margot 2, Hamilton. LIDP_Spangenberg. GIDP_Hamilton, Gennett, Barnhart.
DP_San Diego 4 (Asuaje, Coleman, Myers), (Coleman, Asuaje, Myers), (Hedges, Asuaje), (Asuaje, Coleman, Myers); Cincinnati 1 (Votto, Duvall).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Perdomo, W, 6-6
|6
|7
|2
|2
|4
|7
|95
|4.81
|Torres
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|25
|4.83
|Hand
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|24
|1.84
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Romano, L, 2-4
|6
|9
|5
|5
|2
|2
|91
|5.35
|Storen
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|17
|3.33
|Brice
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|26
|5.28
Perdomo pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Torres 2-2. HBP_Romano (Myers). WP_Romano.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mike Everitt.
T_2:56. A_13,683 (42,319).
