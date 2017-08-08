501.5
Padres 7, Reds 3

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 10:19 pm 08/08/2017 10:19pm
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Margot cf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .270
Asuaje 2b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .293
Pirela rf 4 3 4 0 1 0 .299
Hand p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Solarte 3b 5 1 3 3 0 1 .268
Myers 1b 3 0 0 1 0 2 .238
Spangenberg lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .265
Torres p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Cordoba lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .219
Hedges c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .228
Coleman ss 3 0 2 1 0 1 .333
Perdomo p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .138
Szczur lf-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .223
Totals 33 7 11 6 3 7
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hamilton cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .251
Cozart ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .313
Votto 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .314
Duvall lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .265
Gennett 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .291
Winker rf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .244
Peraza 2b 2 1 2 0 2 0 .258
Barnhart c 3 1 2 3 1 0 .264
Romano p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Storen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Kivlehan ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .212
Brice p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Suarez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .255
Totals 32 3 9 3 6 9
San Diego 210 011 200—7 11 0
Cincinnati 000 000 300—3 9 0

a-lined out for Storen in the 7th. b-struck out for Brice in the 9th.

LOB_San Diego 7, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Pirela 2 (19), Hedges (12). HR_Hedges (15), off Romano; Solarte (12), off Storen; Barnhart (4), off Torres. RBIs_Solarte 3 (44), Myers (53), Hedges (44), Coleman (8), Barnhart 3 (25). CS_Hamilton (9). SF_Myers, Coleman. S_Perdomo 2.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Margot, Asuaje 2, Hedges 2); Cincinnati 2 (Cozart, Gennett). RISP_San Diego 1 for 10; Cincinnati 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Solarte, Margot 2, Hamilton. LIDP_Spangenberg. GIDP_Hamilton, Gennett, Barnhart.

DP_San Diego 4 (Asuaje, Coleman, Myers), (Coleman, Asuaje, Myers), (Hedges, Asuaje), (Asuaje, Coleman, Myers); Cincinnati 1 (Votto, Duvall).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Perdomo, W, 6-6 6 7 2 2 4 7 95 4.81
Torres 2 2 1 1 0 0 25 4.83
Hand 1 0 0 0 2 2 24 1.84
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Romano, L, 2-4 6 9 5 5 2 2 91 5.35
Storen 1 2 2 2 0 2 17 3.33
Brice 2 0 0 0 1 3 26 5.28

Perdomo pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Torres 2-2. HBP_Romano (Myers). WP_Romano.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mike Everitt.

T_2:56. A_13,683 (42,319).

