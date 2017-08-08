Padres 7, Reds 3

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Margot cf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .270 Asuaje 2b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .293 Pirela rf 4 3 4 0 1 0 .299 Hand p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Solarte 3b 5 1 3 3 0 1 .268 Myers 1b 3 0 0 1 0 2 .238 Spangenberg lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .265 Torres p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Cordoba lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .219 Hedges c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .228 Coleman ss 3 0 2 1 0 1 .333 Perdomo p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .138 Szczur lf-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .223 Totals 33 7 11 6 3 7

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hamilton cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .251 Cozart ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .313 Votto 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .314 Duvall lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .265 Gennett 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .291 Winker rf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .244 Peraza 2b 2 1 2 0 2 0 .258 Barnhart c 3 1 2 3 1 0 .264 Romano p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Storen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Kivlehan ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .212 Brice p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Suarez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .255 Totals 32 3 9 3 6 9

San Diego 210 011 200—7 11 0 Cincinnati 000 000 300—3 9 0

a-lined out for Storen in the 7th. b-struck out for Brice in the 9th.

LOB_San Diego 7, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Pirela 2 (19), Hedges (12). HR_Hedges (15), off Romano; Solarte (12), off Storen; Barnhart (4), off Torres. RBIs_Solarte 3 (44), Myers (53), Hedges (44), Coleman (8), Barnhart 3 (25). CS_Hamilton (9). SF_Myers, Coleman. S_Perdomo 2.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Margot, Asuaje 2, Hedges 2); Cincinnati 2 (Cozart, Gennett). RISP_San Diego 1 for 10; Cincinnati 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Solarte, Margot 2, Hamilton. LIDP_Spangenberg. GIDP_Hamilton, Gennett, Barnhart.

DP_San Diego 4 (Asuaje, Coleman, Myers), (Coleman, Asuaje, Myers), (Hedges, Asuaje), (Asuaje, Coleman, Myers); Cincinnati 1 (Votto, Duvall).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Perdomo, W, 6-6 6 7 2 2 4 7 95 4.81 Torres 2 2 1 1 0 0 25 4.83 Hand 1 0 0 0 2 2 24 1.84 Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Romano, L, 2-4 6 9 5 5 2 2 91 5.35 Storen 1 2 2 2 0 2 17 3.33 Brice 2 0 0 0 1 3 26 5.28

Perdomo pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Torres 2-2. HBP_Romano (Myers). WP_Romano.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mike Everitt.

T_2:56. A_13,683 (42,319).

