Padres 7, Reds 3

San Diego Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Margot cf 5 0 0 0 Hmilton cf 5 0 1 0 Asuaje 2b 4 1 0 0 Cozart ss 5 0 0 0 Pirela rf 4 3 4 0 Votto 1b 3 0 1 0 Hand p 0 0 0 0 Duvall lf 3 0 0 0 Solarte 3b 5 1 3 3 Gennett 3b 4 0 1 0 Myers 1b 3 0 0 1 Winker rf 3 1 2 0 Spngnbr lf 3 1 0 0 Peraza 2b 2 1 2 0 J.Trres p 0 0 0 0 Brnhart c 3 1 2 3 Cordoba lf 0 0 0 0 Romano p 2 0 0 0 Hedges c 4 1 2 1 Storen p 0 0 0 0 Coleman ss 3 0 2 1 Kvlehan ph 1 0 0 0 Perdomo p 1 0 0 0 Brice p 0 0 0 0 Szczur lf-rf 1 0 0 0 Suarez ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 33 7 11 6 Totals 32 3 9 3

San Diego 210 011 200—7 Cincinnati 000 000 300—3

DP_San Diego 4, Cincinnati 1. LOB_San Diego 7, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Pirela 2 (19), Hedges (12). HR_Solarte (12), Hedges (15), Barnhart (4). CS_Hamilton (9). SF_Myers (5), Coleman (1). S_Perdomo 2 (5).

IP H R ER BB SO San Diego Perdomo W,6-6 6 7 2 2 4 7 Torres 2 2 1 1 0 0 Hand 1 0 0 0 2 2 Cincinnati Romano L,2-4 6 9 5 5 2 2 Storen 1 2 2 2 0 2 Brice 2 0 0 0 1 3

Perdomo pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Romano (Myers). WP_Romano.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mike Everitt.

T_2:56. A_13,683 (42,319).

