501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Padres 7, Reds 3

Padres 7, Reds 3

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 10:19 pm 08/08/2017 10:19pm
Share
San Diego Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Margot cf 5 0 0 0 Hmilton cf 5 0 1 0
Asuaje 2b 4 1 0 0 Cozart ss 5 0 0 0
Pirela rf 4 3 4 0 Votto 1b 3 0 1 0
Hand p 0 0 0 0 Duvall lf 3 0 0 0
Solarte 3b 5 1 3 3 Gennett 3b 4 0 1 0
Myers 1b 3 0 0 1 Winker rf 3 1 2 0
Spngnbr lf 3 1 0 0 Peraza 2b 2 1 2 0
J.Trres p 0 0 0 0 Brnhart c 3 1 2 3
Cordoba lf 0 0 0 0 Romano p 2 0 0 0
Hedges c 4 1 2 1 Storen p 0 0 0 0
Coleman ss 3 0 2 1 Kvlehan ph 1 0 0 0
Perdomo p 1 0 0 0 Brice p 0 0 0 0
Szczur lf-rf 1 0 0 0 Suarez ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 33 7 11 6 Totals 32 3 9 3
San Diego 210 011 200—7
Cincinnati 000 000 300—3

DP_San Diego 4, Cincinnati 1. LOB_San Diego 7, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Pirela 2 (19), Hedges (12). HR_Solarte (12), Hedges (15), Barnhart (4). CS_Hamilton (9). SF_Myers (5), Coleman (1). S_Perdomo 2 (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Perdomo W,6-6 6 7 2 2 4 7
Torres 2 2 1 1 0 0
Hand 1 0 0 0 2 2
Cincinnati
Romano L,2-4 6 9 5 5 2 2
Storen 1 2 2 2 0 2
Brice 2 0 0 0 1 3

Perdomo pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Romano (Myers). WP_Romano.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mike Everitt.

T_2:56. A_13,683 (42,319).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Winners: WTOP's 2017 Top 10 contest

The votes are in! See who has the best barbecue, brews and brunch in the D.C. area!

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?