Padres 7, Reds 3

|San Diego
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Margot cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Hmilton cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Asuaje 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Cozart ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Pirela rf
|4
|3
|4
|0
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hand p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duvall lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Solarte 3b
|5
|1
|3
|3
|Gennett 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Myers 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Winker rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Spngnbr lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Peraza 2b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|J.Trres p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brnhart c
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Cordoba lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romano p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Storen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coleman ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Kvlehan ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Perdomo p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brice p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Szczur lf-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Suarez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|7
|11
|6
|Totals
|32
|3
|9
|3
|San Diego
|210
|011
|200—7
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|300—3
DP_San Diego 4, Cincinnati 1. LOB_San Diego 7, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Pirela 2 (19), Hedges (12). HR_Solarte (12), Hedges (15), Barnhart (4). CS_Hamilton (9). SF_Myers (5), Coleman (1). S_Perdomo 2 (5).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Diego
|Perdomo W,6-6
|6
|7
|2
|2
|4
|7
|Torres
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hand
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Cincinnati
|Romano L,2-4
|6
|9
|5
|5
|2
|2
|Storen
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Brice
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
Perdomo pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
HBP_by Romano (Myers). WP_Romano.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mike Everitt.
T_2:56. A_13,683 (42,319).
