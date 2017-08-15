Padres 7, Phillies 4

|Philadelphia
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|C.Hrnan 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Margot cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Galvis ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Asuaje 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|O.Hrrra cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Pirela lf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Hoskins lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Hand p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T.Jseph 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Solarte ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|N.Wllms rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rupp c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Renfroe ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Eckhoff p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Myers 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Kim ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Spngnbr 3b
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Pinto p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Szczur rf-lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|A.Blnco ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|L.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T.Wood p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Trres p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Sanch ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Coleman ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|4
|11
|3
|Totals
|32
|7
|10
|6
|Philadelphia
|001
|101
|100—4
|San Diego
|010
|104
|10x—7
E_Spangenberg (9), Franco (10). DP_Philadelphia 2. LOB_Philadelphia 10, San Diego 9. 2B_C.Hernandez (17), O.Herrera (36), Asuaje (9). HR_Hoskins 2 (2), Spangenberg (11). SB_Spangenberg (7), Hedges (2). SF_Asuaje (1), Hedges (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Eickhoff
|5
|5
|2
|1
|3
|5
|Pinto L,1-1 BS,1
|2
|4
|5
|5
|2
|1
|Garcia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|San Diego
|Wood
|5
|6
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Maton
|2-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Torres W,7-3
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stammen H,7
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Yates H,13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hand S,10-14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Pinto (Coleman), by Hand (Hoskins).
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_3:20. A_20,873 (42,302).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.