501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Padres 7, Phillies 4

Padres 7, Phillies 4

By The Associated Press August 15, 2017 1:40 am 08/15/2017 01:40am
Share
Philadelphia San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
C.Hrnan 2b 4 1 1 0 Margot cf 4 1 0 0
Galvis ss 5 0 2 0 Asuaje 2b 3 0 2 1
O.Hrrra cf 5 0 2 1 Pirela lf 5 0 2 2
Hoskins lf 4 2 2 2 Hand p 0 0 0 0
T.Jseph 1b 5 1 1 0 Solarte ss 4 0 1 0
N.Wllms rf 3 0 1 0 Stammen p 0 0 0 0
Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 Yates p 0 0 0 0
Rupp c 4 0 1 0 Renfroe ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Eckhoff p 2 0 0 0 Myers 1b 3 1 0 0
Kim ph 1 0 1 0 Spngnbr 3b 3 3 3 1
Pinto p 0 0 0 0 Szczur rf-lf 3 1 0 0
A.Blnco ph 1 0 0 0 Hedges c 3 1 2 2
L.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 T.Wood p 2 0 0 0
Maton p 0 0 0 0
J.Trres p 0 0 0 0
H.Sanch ph 1 0 0 0
Coleman ss 0 0 0 0
Totals 38 4 11 3 Totals 32 7 10 6
Philadelphia 001 101 100—4
San Diego 010 104 10x—7

E_Spangenberg (9), Franco (10). DP_Philadelphia 2. LOB_Philadelphia 10, San Diego 9. 2B_C.Hernandez (17), O.Herrera (36), Asuaje (9). HR_Hoskins 2 (2), Spangenberg (11). SB_Spangenberg (7), Hedges (2). SF_Asuaje (1), Hedges (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Eickhoff 5 5 2 1 3 5
Pinto L,1-1 BS,1 2 4 5 5 2 1
Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 1
San Diego
Wood 5 6 2 2 2 3
Maton 2-3 2 1 0 0 1
Torres W,7-3 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Stammen H,7 1 1 1 1 0 1
Yates H,13 1 0 0 0 0 2
Hand S,10-14 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Pinto (Coleman), by Hand (Hoskins).

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:20. A_20,873 (42,302).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

White supremacists clash with protesters in Charlottesville

A white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, erupted in violence Saturday, Aug. 13, when protesters and white supremacists clashed.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?