Padres 7, Phillies 4

Philadelphia San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi C.Hrnan 2b 4 1 1 0 Margot cf 4 1 0 0 Galvis ss 5 0 2 0 Asuaje 2b 3 0 2 1 O.Hrrra cf 5 0 2 1 Pirela lf 5 0 2 2 Hoskins lf 4 2 2 2 Hand p 0 0 0 0 T.Jseph 1b 5 1 1 0 Solarte ss 4 0 1 0 N.Wllms rf 3 0 1 0 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 Yates p 0 0 0 0 Rupp c 4 0 1 0 Renfroe ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Eckhoff p 2 0 0 0 Myers 1b 3 1 0 0 Kim ph 1 0 1 0 Spngnbr 3b 3 3 3 1 Pinto p 0 0 0 0 Szczur rf-lf 3 1 0 0 A.Blnco ph 1 0 0 0 Hedges c 3 1 2 2 L.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 T.Wood p 2 0 0 0 Maton p 0 0 0 0 J.Trres p 0 0 0 0 H.Sanch ph 1 0 0 0 Coleman ss 0 0 0 0 Totals 38 4 11 3 Totals 32 7 10 6

Philadelphia 001 101 100—4 San Diego 010 104 10x—7

E_Spangenberg (9), Franco (10). DP_Philadelphia 2. LOB_Philadelphia 10, San Diego 9. 2B_C.Hernandez (17), O.Herrera (36), Asuaje (9). HR_Hoskins 2 (2), Spangenberg (11). SB_Spangenberg (7), Hedges (2). SF_Asuaje (1), Hedges (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Philadelphia Eickhoff 5 5 2 1 3 5 Pinto L,1-1 BS,1 2 4 5 5 2 1 Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 1 San Diego Wood 5 6 2 2 2 3 Maton 2-3 2 1 0 0 1 Torres W,7-3 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Stammen H,7 1 1 1 1 0 1 Yates H,13 1 0 0 0 0 2 Hand S,10-14 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Pinto (Coleman), by Hand (Hoskins).

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:20. A_20,873 (42,302).

