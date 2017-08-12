501.5
Padres 4, Dodgers 3

Padres 4, Dodgers 3

By The Associated Press August 12, 2017 1:20 am 08/12/2017 01:20am
San Diego Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Margot cf 4 2 2 2 C.Tylor cf 5 1 1 0
Asuaje 2b 4 1 2 0 C.Sager ss 5 0 1 0
Pirela lf 4 1 1 1 J.Trner 3b 4 1 1 0
Renfroe rf 3 0 1 0 Bllnger 1b 5 1 3 2
Myers 1b 3 0 0 0 Frsythe 2b 4 0 0 0
Spngnbr 3b 3 0 1 1 K.Hrnan lf 3 0 0 0
Hand p 0 0 0 0 A.Brnes c 3 0 2 1
Hedges c 4 0 0 0 Puig rf 1 0 0 0
Coleman ss 4 0 0 0 Hill p 2 0 0 0
Richard p 2 0 0 0 Strplng p 0 0 0 0
Szczur ph 1 0 0 0 K.Frmer ph 1 0 0 0
J.Trres p 0 0 0 0 Fields p 0 0 0 0
Solarte 3b 1 0 0 0
Totals 33 4 7 4 Totals 33 3 8 3
San Diego 002 000 110—4
Los Angeles 101 010 000—3

DP_San Diego 1. LOB_San Diego 5, Los Angeles 10. 2B_C.Taylor (27), J.Turner (22), A.Barnes (11). HR_Margot 2 (12), Pirela (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Richard 6 8 3 3 4 5
Torres W,6-3 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Hand S,9-13 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Los Angeles
Hill 6 5 2 2 3 9
Stripling L,1-4 BS,2 2 2 2 2 0 2
Fields 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Richard (Turner), by Richard (Hill). WP_Richard, Hand.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:59. A_52,898 (56,000).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

