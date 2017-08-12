Padres 4, Dodgers 3

|San Diego
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Margot cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|C.Tylor cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Asuaje 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|C.Sager ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Pirela lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|J.Trner 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bllnger 1b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|Myers 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Frsythe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Spngnbr 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|K.Hrnan lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hand p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Brnes c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Puig rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Coleman ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hill p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Richard p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Strplng p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Szczur ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Frmer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Trres p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fields p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Solarte 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|San Diego
|002
|000
|110—4
|Los Angeles
|101
|010
|000—3
DP_San Diego 1. LOB_San Diego 5, Los Angeles 10. 2B_C.Taylor (27), J.Turner (22), A.Barnes (11). HR_Margot 2 (12), Pirela (8).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Diego
|Richard
|6
|8
|3
|3
|4
|5
|Torres W,6-3
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hand S,9-13
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Los Angeles
|Hill
|6
|5
|2
|2
|3
|9
|Stripling L,1-4 BS,2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Fields
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Richard (Turner), by Richard (Hill). WP_Richard, Hand.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_2:59. A_52,898 (56,000).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.