Padres 4, Dodgers 3

San Diego Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Margot cf 4 2 2 2 C.Tylor cf 5 1 1 0 Asuaje 2b 4 1 2 0 C.Sager ss 5 0 1 0 Pirela lf 4 1 1 1 J.Trner 3b 4 1 1 0 Renfroe rf 3 0 1 0 Bllnger 1b 5 1 3 2 Myers 1b 3 0 0 0 Frsythe 2b 4 0 0 0 Spngnbr 3b 3 0 1 1 K.Hrnan lf 3 0 0 0 Hand p 0 0 0 0 A.Brnes c 3 0 2 1 Hedges c 4 0 0 0 Puig rf 1 0 0 0 Coleman ss 4 0 0 0 Hill p 2 0 0 0 Richard p 2 0 0 0 Strplng p 0 0 0 0 Szczur ph 1 0 0 0 K.Frmer ph 1 0 0 0 J.Trres p 0 0 0 0 Fields p 0 0 0 0 Solarte 3b 1 0 0 0 Totals 33 4 7 4 Totals 33 3 8 3

San Diego 002 000 110—4 Los Angeles 101 010 000—3

DP_San Diego 1. LOB_San Diego 5, Los Angeles 10. 2B_C.Taylor (27), J.Turner (22), A.Barnes (11). HR_Margot 2 (12), Pirela (8).

IP H R ER BB SO San Diego Richard 6 8 3 3 4 5 Torres W,6-3 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Hand S,9-13 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 Los Angeles Hill 6 5 2 2 3 9 Stripling L,1-4 BS,2 2 2 2 2 0 2 Fields 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Richard (Turner), by Richard (Hill). WP_Richard, Hand.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:59. A_52,898 (56,000).

