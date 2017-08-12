Padres 4, Dodgers 3

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Margot cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.272
|Asuaje 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Pirela lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.300
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|Myers 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.239
|Spangenberg 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.265
|Hand p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Coleman ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.286
|Richard p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.119
|a-Szczur ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Torres p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Solarte 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|3
|12
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Taylor cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.307
|Seager ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.306
|Turner 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.347
|Bellinger 1b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.268
|Forsythe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Hernandez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|Barnes c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.292
|Puig rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.258
|Hill p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.069
|Stripling p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Farmer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.444
|Fields p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|5
|9
|San Diego
|002
|000
|110—4
|7
|0
|Los Angeles
|101
|010
|000—3
|8
|0
a-struck out for Richard in the 7th. b-flied out for Stripling in the 8th.
LOB_San Diego 5, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Taylor (27), Turner (22), Barnes (11). HR_Margot (11), off Hill; Margot (12), off Stripling; Pirela (8), off Stripling. RBIs_Margot 2 (30), Pirela (27), Spangenberg (35), Bellinger 2 (78), Barnes (27).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Renfroe, Coleman); Los Angeles 6 (Taylor, Turner, Barnes 2, Hill 2). RISP_San Diego 1 for 4; Los Angeles 4 for 14.
Runners moved up_Pirela, Forsythe. GIDP_Forsythe.
DP_San Diego 1 (Richard, Hedges, Myers).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Richard
|6
|8
|3
|3
|4
|5
|97
|5.14
|Torres, W, 6-3
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|4.69
|Hand, S, 9-13
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|2.23
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill
|6
|5
|2
|2
|3
|9
|101
|3.44
|Stripling, L, 1-4, BS, 2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|33
|3.67
|Fields
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.55
Inherited runners-scored_Hand 1-0. HBP_Richard 2 (Turner,Hill). WP_Richard, Hand.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_2:59. A_52,898 (56,000).
