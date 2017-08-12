501.5
Padres 4, Dodgers 3

By The Associated Press August 12, 2017 1:20 am 08/12/2017 01:20am
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Margot cf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .272
Asuaje 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .293
Pirela lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .300
Renfroe rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .234
Myers 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .239
Spangenberg 3b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .265
Hand p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hedges c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .221
Coleman ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .286
Richard p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .119
a-Szczur ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .216
Torres p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Solarte 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .270
Totals 33 4 7 4 3 12
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Taylor cf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .307
Seager ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .306
Turner 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .347
Bellinger 1b 5 1 3 2 0 1 .268
Forsythe 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .236
Hernandez lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .221
Barnes c 3 0 2 1 1 0 .292
Puig rf 1 0 0 0 3 0 .258
Hill p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .069
Stripling p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Farmer ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .444
Fields p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 3 8 3 5 9
San Diego 002 000 110—4 7 0
Los Angeles 101 010 000—3 8 0

a-struck out for Richard in the 7th. b-flied out for Stripling in the 8th.

LOB_San Diego 5, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Taylor (27), Turner (22), Barnes (11). HR_Margot (11), off Hill; Margot (12), off Stripling; Pirela (8), off Stripling. RBIs_Margot 2 (30), Pirela (27), Spangenberg (35), Bellinger 2 (78), Barnes (27).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Renfroe, Coleman); Los Angeles 6 (Taylor, Turner, Barnes 2, Hill 2). RISP_San Diego 1 for 4; Los Angeles 4 for 14.

Runners moved up_Pirela, Forsythe. GIDP_Forsythe.

DP_San Diego 1 (Richard, Hedges, Myers).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Richard 6 8 3 3 4 5 97 5.14
Torres, W, 6-3 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 23 4.69
Hand, S, 9-13 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 16 2.23
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hill 6 5 2 2 3 9 101 3.44
Stripling, L, 1-4, BS, 2-3 2 2 2 2 0 2 33 3.67
Fields 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.55

Inherited runners-scored_Hand 1-0. HBP_Richard 2 (Turner,Hill). WP_Richard, Hand.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:59. A_52,898 (56,000).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

