Padres 4, Cardinals 3

By The Associated Press August 24, 2017 10:34 pm 08/24/2017 10:34pm
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Margot cf 4 2 3 0 1 1 .273
Asuaje 2b 5 1 3 1 0 1 .293
Pirela lf 2 0 1 1 2 0 .295
Solarte 1b-ss 4 0 0 0 1 0 .263
Spangenberg 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .272
Szczur rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .219
Coleman ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .230
c-Myers ph-1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .234
Torrens c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .171
d-Sanchez ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .245
Perdomo p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .118
a-Cordoba ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .216
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .400
Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Blash ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .216
Hand p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 35 4 10 3 5 9
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Wong 2b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .315
Pham lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .301
DeJong ss 4 1 3 0 0 0 .301
Fowler cf 4 1 3 0 0 0 .266
Molina c 4 0 1 1 0 0 .281
Gyorko 1b 3 0 1 1 1 2 .272
Grichuk rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .243
Garcia 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .245
f-Kelly ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .138
Martinez p 1 0 0 0 1 0 .196
b-Martinez ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .289
Lyons p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Tuivailala p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Duke p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bowman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cecil p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
g-Piscotty ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .237
Totals 35 3 12 3 2 6
San Diego 000 002 002—4 10 0
St. Louis 000 101 001—3 12 1

a-popped out for Perdomo in the 7th. b-singled for Martinez in the 7th. c-walked for Coleman in the 8th. d-struck out for Torrens in the 8th. e-singled for Yates in the 9th. f-flied out for Garcia in the 9th. g-struck out for Cecil in the 9th.

E_Martinez (3). LOB_San Diego 11, St. Louis 7. 2B_Margot (15), Spangenberg (13), DeJong (18), Fowler (19), Gyorko (20). HR_Grichuk (16), off Hand. RBIs_Asuaje (14), Pirela (32), Szczur (16), Molina (57), Gyorko (64), Grichuk (47). SB_Pirela (4). SF_Pirela.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 6 (Szczur 2, Torrens 2, Sanchez 2); St. Louis 4 (Molina, Gyorko, Grichuk 2). RISP_San Diego 3 for 13; St. Louis 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Spangenberg, Molina 2, Fowler. GIDP_Solarte, Pham 3, Molina.

DP_San Diego 4 (Coleman, Asuaje, Solarte), (Asuaje, Coleman, Solarte), (Asuaje, Coleman, Solarte), (Asuaje, Solarte, Myers); St. Louis 1 (Wong, DeJong, Gyorko).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Perdomo 6 7 2 2 2 2 78 4.84
Stammen 1 4 0 0 0 1 21 3.53
Yates, W, 3-4 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.89
Hand, S, 12-16 1 1 1 1 0 2 12 2.26
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Martinez 7 7 2 1 2 6 101 3.48
Lyons 1 0 0 0 2 1 27 2.63
Tuivailala, L, 3-2 0 2 2 2 0 0 8 2.76
Duke 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 6.75
Bowman 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 6 4.35
Cecil 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 7 4.13

Stammen pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Tuivailala pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

Duke pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Duke 2-1, Bowman 2-1, Cecil 2-0. HBP_Lyons (Szczur).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:06. A_38,726 (43,975).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

