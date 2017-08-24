Padres 4, Cardinals 3

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Margot cf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Asuaje 2b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.293
|Pirela lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.295
|Solarte 1b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Spangenberg 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Szczur rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.219
|Coleman ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|c-Myers ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|Torrens c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.171
|d-Sanchez ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Perdomo p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.118
|a-Cordoba ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Blash ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Hand p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|35
|4
|10
|3
|5
|9
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wong 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.315
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|DeJong ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Fowler cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Molina c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.281
|Gyorko 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.272
|Grichuk rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.243
|Garcia 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|f-Kelly ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.138
|Martinez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.196
|b-Martinez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Lyons p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Tuivailala p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Duke p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bowman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cecil p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|g-Piscotty ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Totals
|35
|3
|12
|3
|2
|6
|San Diego
|000
|002
|002—4
|10
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|101
|001—3
|12
|1
a-popped out for Perdomo in the 7th. b-singled for Martinez in the 7th. c-walked for Coleman in the 8th. d-struck out for Torrens in the 8th. e-singled for Yates in the 9th. f-flied out for Garcia in the 9th. g-struck out for Cecil in the 9th.
E_Martinez (3). LOB_San Diego 11, St. Louis 7. 2B_Margot (15), Spangenberg (13), DeJong (18), Fowler (19), Gyorko (20). HR_Grichuk (16), off Hand. RBIs_Asuaje (14), Pirela (32), Szczur (16), Molina (57), Gyorko (64), Grichuk (47). SB_Pirela (4). SF_Pirela.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 6 (Szczur 2, Torrens 2, Sanchez 2); St. Louis 4 (Molina, Gyorko, Grichuk 2). RISP_San Diego 3 for 13; St. Louis 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Spangenberg, Molina 2, Fowler. GIDP_Solarte, Pham 3, Molina.
DP_San Diego 4 (Coleman, Asuaje, Solarte), (Asuaje, Coleman, Solarte), (Asuaje, Coleman, Solarte), (Asuaje, Solarte, Myers); St. Louis 1 (Wong, DeJong, Gyorko).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Perdomo
|6
|7
|2
|2
|2
|2
|78
|4.84
|Stammen
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|3.53
|Yates, W, 3-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.89
|Hand, S, 12-16
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|12
|2.26
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Martinez
|7
|7
|2
|1
|2
|6
|101
|3.48
|Lyons
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|27
|2.63
|Tuivailala, L, 3-2
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|2.76
|Duke
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6.75
|Bowman
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|4.35
|Cecil
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|4.13
Stammen pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Tuivailala pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.
Duke pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Duke 2-1, Bowman 2-1, Cecil 2-0. HBP_Lyons (Szczur).
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:06. A_38,726 (43,975).
