Odor hits 2 HRs as Rangers rally for 17-7 win over White Sox

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rougned Odor homered twice, Mike Napoli also went deep, and both had five RBIs as the Texas Rangers overcame an early five-run deficit to beat the Chicago White Sox 17-7 on Saturday night.

Odor’s first homer, a three-run shot in the third, made it 7-5 and ended the night for White Sox starter Derek Holland (6-13), the former Ranger starting as an opponent in Texas for the first time. That came soon after Napoli’s two-run double.

Napoli added a three-run homer in the fourth before Odor hit a solo shot into the second deck of seats in right field to cap the Rangers’ second consecutive six-run inning. Napoli and Odor each have 26 homers.

Martin Perez (8-10), needed 40 pitches in the first as Chicago went ahead 5-0, but made it through six innings to win his third straight start. The lefty needed only 56 more pitches and gave up only one more run after the first.

Shin-Soo Choo had four hits with a three-run homer for Texas (61-61), which has won eight of 10 and is only 1 1/2 games behind the American League’s second wild-card spot.

Jose Abreu hit his 24th homer for the White Sox, who have lost six of seven.

Holland spent his first eight MLB seasons in Texas, where he still lives, but the Rangers last winter declined their $11 million option and bought out the lefty for $1.5 million. He was 62-50 with a 4.35 ERA in 179 career games for Texas, but was plagued by injuries the past three seasons.

LOT OF RUNS

The Rangers had multiple six-run innings in the same game for the first time since Aug. 22, 2007, when they had three such innings in their 30-3 win at Baltimore. … The 17 runs were a season high for Texas and the most allowed by the White Sox. … The Rangers’ 20 hits were also their most. Joey Gallo (0 for 2, three walks) was the only starter without a hit. Everybody else had at least two hits.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: 2B Yoan Moncada was a late scratch from the starting lineup because of shin splints in his right leg. … RHP Reynaldo Lopez (strained back), the loser in Thursday’s series opener, was put on the 10-day DL. Manager Rick Renteria says the move is precautionary and to make sure he’s OK.

Rangers: OF Carlos Gomez was put on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Wednesday, after the cyst that was on his back was surgically removed. He has missed the last six games.

UP NEXT

White Sox: Miguel Gonzalez (6-10) has made since six starts since coming off the disabled list (AC joint inflammation). Take out the seven runs in 1 2-3 innings against Boston, and the right-hander has a 1.89 ERA the other five games.

Rangers: A.J. Griffin (6-3) starts as the Rangers try to wrap up an 8-2 homestand and move a game over .500 for the first time since they were 39-38 on June 27.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.