Morrison homers again as Rays defeat Royals 5-3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Logan Morrison, Steven Souza Jr. and Adeiny Hechavarria each went deep and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 5-3 on Wednesday night for their latest series victory.

The Rays took two out of three and have won three consecutive series. The Royals lost 18 of 28 games in August, including six of seven to end the month.

Morrison, who was born in Kansas City, has four home runs, eight RBIs and six runs in the first six games of Tampa Bay’s current road trip. Morrison hit his 33rd homer with two outs in the fifth against Jason Vargas (14-9).

Souza hit his 29th earlier in the fifth, snapping a 3-3 tie.

Rays right-hander Jake Odorizzi (7-7), who failed to make it out of the fourth inning in his previous two starts, allowed three runs and four hits over five-plus innings.

Hechavarria homered with one out in the Rays’ three-run third. The inning also included Souza’s RBI single and Evan Longoria’s sacrifice fly.

Whit Merrifield hit a three-run homer in the third to account for all of the Royals’ runs.

Vargas gave up five runs and seven hits, including the three home runs, over six innings. The All-Star left-hander started the year 12-3 with an AL-leading 2.22 ERA, but is 2-6 with a 7.20 ERA over his past 10 starts.

Alex Colome gave up a single in the ninth, but picked up his major league-leading 40th save in 45 chances.

GORDON SITS

Royals left fielder Alex Gordon, who is hitting .199 with five home runs and 37 RBIs, was not in the lineup for the second straight game.

SWEET 16 CLUB

Six Royals have 16 or more home runs — Merrifield, Jorge Bonifacio, Eric Hosmer, Salvador Perez, Mike Moustakas and Brandon Moss. That matches the 1977 team for a club record with six players hitting at least 16 homers. George Brett, Hal McRae, Amos Otis, Darrell Porter, Al Cowens and John Mayberry accomplished it that season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: RHP Trevor Cahill (shoulder impingement syndrome) threw all of his pitches in a 30-pitch bullpen series and said he felt good. He could be activated Friday when rosters can expand to 40.

UP NEXT

Rays: After a day off Thursday, LHP Blake Snell will start Friday at the White Sox. He held the Cardinals to four hits and two runs over seven innings Saturday in a no-decision in his prior start.

Royals: RHP Jason Hammel will start Friday in the series opener at Minnesota after a travel day Thursday.

