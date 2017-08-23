501.5
Moreland, Pomeranz lead Red Sox past Kluber, Indians 6-1

By The Associated Press August 23, 2017 10:32 pm 08/23/2017 10:32pm
Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts, back, takes the helmet off Mitch Moreland after Moreland hit a solo home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Mitch Moreland hit a fifth-inning home run, Drew Pomeranz and three relievers bested Corey Kluber, and the Boston Red Sox defeated the Cleveland Indians 6-1 on Wednesday night.

Moreland homered to right on a 1-0 pitch from Kluber (12-4), who allowed two runs over 7 2/3 innings.

Mookie Betts’ RBI single with two outs in the eighth ended the night for Cleveland’s ace, who allowed four hits and struck out 12 — the 13th time this season he’s reached double figures in strikeouts.

Four pitchers held Cleveland’s injury-depleted lineup to three hits, a night after Doug Fister pitched a one-hitter.

Edwin Encarnacion hit a two-out homer in the eighth off Addison Reed.

Pomeranz (13-4) gave up two hits and struck out nine in 5 1/3 innings in winning his seventh straight decision.

