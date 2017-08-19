501.5
Moore pitches into 8th, Giants beat Phillies 10-2

By The Associated Press August 19, 2017 1:22 am 08/19/2017 01:22am
San Francisco Giants pitcher Matt Moore throws against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Matt Moore took a one-hitter into the eighth inning and picked up his first win in nearly two months as the San Francisco Giants beat the Philadelphia Phillies 10-2 on Friday night.

Hunter Pence and Brandon Crawford both homered, Pablo Sandoval had an RBI single and Denard Span added three hits and made a nice running catch in center field to help San Francisco to its ninth win in the last 12 games at AT&T Park.

One day after becoming the first team in major league history to reach 11,000 wins as a franchise, the Giants added on by beating the worst team in baseball again.

Moore (4-12) was crisp in his second straight strong start despite four walks, allowing two hits over 7 1/3 innings to win for the first time since June 20.

Four relievers combined for five outs to complete the four-hitter.

Jorge Alfaro singled twice and scored for Philadelphia.

Pence doubled and scored as part of a three-run first inning, then hit his 11th home run in the second.

Crawford tacked on with a two-run home run in the third, his 10th, after Sandoval walked. Crawford, who also doubled in the eighth, had been in a 2-for-22 slump.

Philadelphia didn’t get a runner past second base until the eighth when Freddy Galvis singled in both runs.

Zach Elfin (1-5) allowed six runs on seven hits over five innings for the Phillies. He has lost two of three starts since a two-month stint in the minors.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: Manager Pete Mackanin’s ballclub was one player short after the team placed OF Odubel Herrera on the disabled list with a hamstring injury in a move that is retroactive to Aug. 15. Herrera has a 17-game hitting streak that is the longest active in the majors. A corresponding move is expected before Saturday’s game.

Giants: RHP Johnny Cueto threw 50 pitches in a bullpen session and could begin a rehab assignment early next week. Cueto also threw a 50-pitch bullpen during the team’s recent three-game series in Miami. … 1B Brandon Belt (concussion) and 2B Joe Panik (concussion symptoms) both did cardio work before the game.

UP NEXT

Phillies RHP Jerad Eickoff (3-7, 4.45 ERA) makes his second start against the Giants this season Saturday while San Francisco counters with LHP Ty Blach (8-8, 4.37 ERA). Blach blanked Philadelphia with a seven-hitter on June 2.

