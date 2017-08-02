501.5
Molina, Weaver lead Cardinals to 5-4 win over Brewers

By The Associated Press August 2, 2017 11:25 pm 08/02/2017 11:25pm
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina hits a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Yadier Molina hit two solo home runs, Kolten Wong added a two-run double, Luke Weaver pitched into the seventh inning and the St. Louis Cardinals held on for a 5-4 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night.

Weaver (1-1) made one mistake in the first and Eric Thames hit it for his 25th home run of the season. Weaver regrouped and held the Brewers scoreless until Hernan Perez’s one-out RBI single in the seventh.

Weaver allowed five hits, struck out eight and walked two over 6 1/3 innings in his first road start of the season.

Molina homered in the fourth and then crushed the first pitch from Brent Suter (2-2) leading off the sixth over the wall in left for his 12th of the season and fourth career multi-homer game.

Jesus Aguilar hit a pinch-hit, two-run homer off John Brebbia in the eighth. Trevor Rosenthal got the last four outs for his seventh save.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

