Mets’ deGrom hit on right arm in 10-0 rout of Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — New York’s Jacob deGrom pitched brilliantly until leaving in the seventh inning due to a contusion on his right triceps after being hit on a line drive by Nick Williams, and the Mets homered four times in a 10-0 rout of the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday night.

DeGrom (13-5) gave up four hits in 6 2/3 scoreless innings with nine strikeouts and no walks. He improved to 9-2 with a 1.82 ERA in his last 11 starts while upping his career mark against Philadelphia to 6-0 with a 2.10 ERA in 10 starts.

The 29-year-old right-hander initially smiled when manager Terry Collins came out to check on his star pitcher after Williams’ hard shot drilled deGrom on the back of his right arm just above the elbow. But deGrom never threw a warmup pitch nor appeared to protest Collins’ decision to take him out. The Mets got good news when X-rays were negative.

The injury-ravaged Mets already are without starters Noah Snydergaard (right lat tear), Matt Harvey (stress injury to right shoulder) and Zack Wheeler (stress reaction in right arm).

It had been a feel-good night to that point for the Mets, who avoided falling 12 games under .500 for the first time since the end of the 2013 season with just their second win in the last seven games.

Wilmer Flores finished a triple shy of the cycle, Neil Walker had four hits with a homer and Michael Conforto and Curtis Granderson also went deep as the Mets continued their power surge at Citizens Bank Park, where they have launched 51 long balls in their last 23 games.

Flores hit a three-run shot to straightaway center in the first off Vince Velasquez (2-7). Velasquez didn’t return after his shaky 32-pitch first inning due to numbness in his right middle finger.

