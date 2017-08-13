501.5
Merrifield powers Royals past White Sox 14-6

By The Associated Press August 13, 2017 5:59 pm 08/13/2017 05:59pm
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield, right, celebrates with third base coach Mike Jirschele after hitting a two-RBI triple against the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) — Whit Merrifield hit a three-run homer and drove in a career-high five runs, and the Kansas City Royals pounded the Chicago White Sox 14-6 on Sunday.

Drew Butera had four of Kansas City’s 16 hits, helping the Royals climb back over .500 at 59-58. Jorge Bonifacio hit his 15th homer, and Lorenzo Cain had two hits and two RBIs.

Jason Vargas (14-6) worked six innings to match his career high for wins set in 2012 with Seattle. The left-hander allowed three runs and six hits, struck out seven and walked two.

Tim Anderson hit a two-run homer for AL-worst Chicago, and Avisail Garcia added a two-run double.

