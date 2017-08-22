Martinez, Corbin lead Diamondbacks to 7-4 win over Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — J.D. Martinez hit an early three-run homer, Patrick Corbin pitched eight smooth innings to win his third straight stingy start and the Arizona Diamondbacks coasted past the sinking New York Mets 7-4 on Tuesday night.

Adam Rosales also homered and made a diving stop at third base to begin an inning-ending double play. Paul Goldschmidt doubled twice and drove in two runs as the Diamondbacks boosted their playoff position by winning at Citi Field for the second consecutive night.

New York scored three times in the ninth before Fernando Rodney earned his 29th save in 34 attempts, throwing two pitches to get one out.

Arizona had lost three in a row and nine of 12 before arriving in Queens, but the Diamondbacks have righted themselves against the depleted Mets. They’ve won all five matchups this season and 10 of 11 over the last two years.

