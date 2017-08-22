501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Martinez, Corbin lead Diamondbacks…

Martinez, Corbin lead Diamondbacks to 7-4 win over Mets

By The Associated Press August 22, 2017 10:35 pm 08/22/2017 10:35pm
Share
Arizona Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez hits a three-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — J.D. Martinez hit an early three-run homer, Patrick Corbin pitched eight smooth innings to win his third straight stingy start and the Arizona Diamondbacks coasted past the sinking New York Mets 7-4 on Tuesday night.

Adam Rosales also homered and made a diving stop at third base to begin an inning-ending double play. Paul Goldschmidt doubled twice and drove in two runs as the Diamondbacks boosted their playoff position by winning at Citi Field for the second consecutive night.

New York scored three times in the ninth before Fernando Rodney earned his 29th save in 34 attempts, throwing two pitches to get one out.

Arizona had lost three in a row and nine of 12 before arriving in Queens, but the Diamondbacks have righted themselves against the depleted Mets. They’ve won all five matchups this season and 10 of 11 over the last two years.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Millions watch eclipse across US

An estimated audience of 200 million people watched the moon move in front of the sun, either in person, on TV or online.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?