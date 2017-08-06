Marlins 4, Braves 1

|Miami
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Incarte cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Stanton rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Bra.Phl 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Yelich cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|F.Frman 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ozuna lf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Mrkakis rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ralmuto 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Flowers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Detrich 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Adams lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ellis c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Camargo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Aviles 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Urena p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sims p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Ptrsn ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Tazawa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Motte p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T.Moore ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jose.Rm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ziegler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Da.Sntn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brthers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|4
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|Miami
|400
|000
|000—4
|Atlanta
|000
|001
|000—1
DP_Miami 1. LOB_Miami 5, Atlanta 3. 2B_Dietrich (16), Inciarte (20), J.Peterson (6). HR_Ozuna (26), Realmuto (13).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Miami
|Urena W,10-5
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Garcia H,12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tazawa H,6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ziegler S,2-5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Atlanta
|Sims L,0-2
|6
|6
|4
|4
|2
|3
|Motte
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brothers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Sims (Stanton).
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_2:29. A_29,651 (41,500).
