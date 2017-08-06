501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Marlins 4, Braves 1

Marlins 4, Braves 1

By The Associated Press August 6, 2017 4:16 pm 08/06/2017 04:16pm
Share
Miami Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Rojas ss 4 0 0 0 Incarte cf 4 0 2 1
Stanton rf 3 1 1 0 Bra.Phl 3b 4 0 0 0
Yelich cf 2 1 0 0 F.Frman 1b 3 0 1 0
Ozuna lf 4 1 1 3 Mrkakis rf 4 0 0 0
Ralmuto 1b 4 1 2 1 Flowers c 3 0 0 0
Detrich 3b 4 0 1 0 M.Adams lf 3 0 0 0
Ellis c 4 0 0 0 Camargo ss 3 0 0 0
Aviles 2b 4 0 1 0 Albies 2b 3 0 0 0
J.Urena p 3 0 0 0 Sims p 1 0 0 0
J.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 J.Ptrsn ph 1 1 1 0
Tazawa p 0 0 0 0 Motte p 0 0 0 0
T.Moore ph 1 0 0 0 Jose.Rm p 0 0 0 0
Ziegler p 0 0 0 0 Da.Sntn ph 1 0 0 0
Brthers p 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 4 6 4 Totals 30 1 4 1
Miami 400 000 000—4
Atlanta 000 001 000—1

DP_Miami 1. LOB_Miami 5, Atlanta 3. 2B_Dietrich (16), Inciarte (20), J.Peterson (6). HR_Ozuna (26), Realmuto (13).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Urena W,10-5 6 3 1 1 1 3
Garcia H,12 1 0 0 0 0 0
Tazawa H,6 1 0 0 0 0 1
Ziegler S,2-5 1 1 0 0 0 1
Atlanta
Sims L,0-2 6 6 4 4 2 3
Motte 1 0 0 0 0 0
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Brothers 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Sims (Stanton).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:29. A_29,651 (41,500).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Sales tax holidays for Md., Va.

See when D.C. Maryland and Virginia are having their sales tax holidays — and which items are tax-exempt.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?