Marlins 4, Braves 1

Miami Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Rojas ss 4 0 0 0 Incarte cf 4 0 2 1 Stanton rf 3 1 1 0 Bra.Phl 3b 4 0 0 0 Yelich cf 2 1 0 0 F.Frman 1b 3 0 1 0 Ozuna lf 4 1 1 3 Mrkakis rf 4 0 0 0 Ralmuto 1b 4 1 2 1 Flowers c 3 0 0 0 Detrich 3b 4 0 1 0 M.Adams lf 3 0 0 0 Ellis c 4 0 0 0 Camargo ss 3 0 0 0 Aviles 2b 4 0 1 0 Albies 2b 3 0 0 0 J.Urena p 3 0 0 0 Sims p 1 0 0 0 J.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 J.Ptrsn ph 1 1 1 0 Tazawa p 0 0 0 0 Motte p 0 0 0 0 T.Moore ph 1 0 0 0 Jose.Rm p 0 0 0 0 Ziegler p 0 0 0 0 Da.Sntn ph 1 0 0 0 Brthers p 0 0 0 0 Totals 33 4 6 4 Totals 30 1 4 1

Miami 400 000 000—4 Atlanta 000 001 000—1

DP_Miami 1. LOB_Miami 5, Atlanta 3. 2B_Dietrich (16), Inciarte (20), J.Peterson (6). HR_Ozuna (26), Realmuto (13).

IP H R ER BB SO Miami Urena W,10-5 6 3 1 1 1 3 Garcia H,12 1 0 0 0 0 0 Tazawa H,6 1 0 0 0 0 1 Ziegler S,2-5 1 1 0 0 0 1 Atlanta Sims L,0-2 6 6 4 4 2 3 Motte 1 0 0 0 0 0 Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 1 Brothers 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Sims (Stanton).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:29. A_29,651 (41,500).

