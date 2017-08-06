501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Mariners 8, Royals 7

Mariners 8, Royals 7

By The Associated Press August 6, 2017 5:36 pm 08/06/2017 05:36pm
Share
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Segura ss 3 2 0 0 2 0 .315
Valencia 1b 5 2 3 2 0 1 .270
Cano 2b 5 1 0 0 0 2 .271
Cruz dh 5 2 3 4 0 0 .282
Seager 3b 4 1 2 1 1 0 .261
Heredia cf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .278
Gamel lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .303
Zunino c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .215
Martin rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .165
Totals 39 8 11 7 3 9
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield 2b 5 2 2 2 0 2 .293
Cain cf 5 1 3 1 0 0 .279
Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 1 1 2 .313
Cabrera dh 4 1 1 1 0 0 .292
Moustakas 3b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .274
Bonifacio rf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .256
Escobar ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .227
Gordon lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .202
Butera c 2 1 0 0 1 1 .245
a-Moss ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .211
Gallagher c 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 7 10 7 3 9
Seattle 340 000 100—8 11 0
Kansas City 002 030 020—7 10 0

a-flied out for Butera in the 8th.

LOB_Seattle 7, Kansas City 6. 2B_Martin (2), Cain 2 (19). 3B_Valencia (3). HR_Valencia (13), off Duffy; Seager (16), off Duffy; Cruz (23), off Duffy; Cruz (24), off Alexander; Merrifield (12), off Gonzales; Moustakas (31), off Vincent. RBIs_Valencia 2 (58), Cruz 4 (84), Seager (57), Merrifield 2 (48), Cain (35), Hosmer (57), Cabrera (58), Moustakas 2 (72). SF_Cabrera. S_Escobar.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Segura, Heredia, Gamel 2); Kansas City 3 (Hosmer, Gordon, Moss). RISP_Seattle 1 for 7; Kansas City 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Hosmer.

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonzales 4 7 5 5 1 5 76 12.27
Pazos, W, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.89
Zych, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.23
Phelps, H, 21 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 3.33
Pagan, H, 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 4 2.73
Rzepczynski, H, 13 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.22
Vincent, H, 20 1 2 2 2 1 1 21 2.08
Diaz, S, 23-27 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 3.02
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Duffy, L, 7-7 5 2-3 7 7 3 2 8 103 3.48
Moylan 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 4.12
Alexander 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 1 28 2.42
Maurer 1 1 0 0 1 0 8 5.80

Gonzales pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Pazos 2-2, Rzepczynski 1-0, Moylan 1-0. PB_Butera 2 (3).

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:03.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Sales tax holidays for Md., Va.

See when D.C. Maryland and Virginia are having their sales tax holidays — and which items are tax-exempt.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?