Mariners 8, Royals 7

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Segura ss 3 2 0 0 2 0 .315 Valencia 1b 5 2 3 2 0 1 .270 Cano 2b 5 1 0 0 0 2 .271 Cruz dh 5 2 3 4 0 0 .282 Seager 3b 4 1 2 1 1 0 .261 Heredia cf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .278 Gamel lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .303 Zunino c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .215 Martin rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .165 Totals 39 8 11 7 3 9

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield 2b 5 2 2 2 0 2 .293 Cain cf 5 1 3 1 0 0 .279 Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 1 1 2 .313 Cabrera dh 4 1 1 1 0 0 .292 Moustakas 3b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .274 Bonifacio rf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .256 Escobar ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Gordon lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .202 Butera c 2 1 0 0 1 1 .245 a-Moss ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .211 Gallagher c 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 35 7 10 7 3 9

Seattle 340 000 100—8 11 0 Kansas City 002 030 020—7 10 0

a-flied out for Butera in the 8th.

LOB_Seattle 7, Kansas City 6. 2B_Martin (2), Cain 2 (19). 3B_Valencia (3). HR_Valencia (13), off Duffy; Seager (16), off Duffy; Cruz (23), off Duffy; Cruz (24), off Alexander; Merrifield (12), off Gonzales; Moustakas (31), off Vincent. RBIs_Valencia 2 (58), Cruz 4 (84), Seager (57), Merrifield 2 (48), Cain (35), Hosmer (57), Cabrera (58), Moustakas 2 (72). SF_Cabrera. S_Escobar.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Segura, Heredia, Gamel 2); Kansas City 3 (Hosmer, Gordon, Moss). RISP_Seattle 1 for 7; Kansas City 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Hosmer.

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonzales 4 7 5 5 1 5 76 12.27 Pazos, W, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.89 Zych, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.23 Phelps, H, 21 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 3.33 Pagan, H, 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 4 2.73 Rzepczynski, H, 13 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.22 Vincent, H, 20 1 2 2 2 1 1 21 2.08 Diaz, S, 23-27 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 3.02 Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Duffy, L, 7-7 5 2-3 7 7 3 2 8 103 3.48 Moylan 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 4.12 Alexander 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 1 28 2.42 Maurer 1 1 0 0 1 0 8 5.80

Gonzales pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Pazos 2-2, Rzepczynski 1-0, Moylan 1-0. PB_Butera 2 (3).

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:03.

