Mariners 8, Royals 7

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Segura ss
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.315
|Valencia 1b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.270
|Cano 2b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Cruz dh
|5
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.282
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.261
|Heredia cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Gamel lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.215
|Martin rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.165
|Totals
|39
|8
|11
|7
|3
|9
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.293
|Cain cf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.279
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.313
|Cabrera dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.274
|Bonifacio rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.256
|Escobar ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Gordon lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.202
|Butera c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|a-Moss ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Gallagher c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|35
|7
|10
|7
|3
|9
|Seattle
|340
|000
|100—8
|11
|0
|Kansas City
|002
|030
|020—7
|10
|0
a-flied out for Butera in the 8th.
LOB_Seattle 7, Kansas City 6. 2B_Martin (2), Cain 2 (19). 3B_Valencia (3). HR_Valencia (13), off Duffy; Seager (16), off Duffy; Cruz (23), off Duffy; Cruz (24), off Alexander; Merrifield (12), off Gonzales; Moustakas (31), off Vincent. RBIs_Valencia 2 (58), Cruz 4 (84), Seager (57), Merrifield 2 (48), Cain (35), Hosmer (57), Cabrera (58), Moustakas 2 (72). SF_Cabrera. S_Escobar.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Segura, Heredia, Gamel 2); Kansas City 3 (Hosmer, Gordon, Moss). RISP_Seattle 1 for 7; Kansas City 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Hosmer.
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales
|4
|7
|5
|5
|1
|5
|76
|12.27
|Pazos, W, 3-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.89
|Zych, H, 10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.23
|Phelps, H, 21
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.33
|Pagan, H, 1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.73
|Rzepczynski, H, 13
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.22
|Vincent, H, 20
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|21
|2.08
|Diaz, S, 23-27
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|3.02
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Duffy, L, 7-7
|5
|2-3
|7
|7
|3
|2
|8
|103
|3.48
|Moylan
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4.12
|Alexander
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|28
|2.42
|Maurer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|5.80
Gonzales pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored_Pazos 2-2, Rzepczynski 1-0, Moylan 1-0. PB_Butera 2 (3).
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:03.
