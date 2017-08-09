Mariners 7, Athletics 6

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Segura ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.309
|Alonso 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Cano 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.282
|Seager 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Gamel lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.305
|Dyson cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Zunino c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|a-Valencia ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|Ruiz c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Martin rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.184
|Totals
|41
|7
|11
|7
|4
|4
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|R.Davis cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|Semien ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|Healy 1b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|Olson 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|1-Brugman pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|K.Davis dh
|4
|2
|2
|4
|1
|1
|.242
|Pinder 2b-rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.223
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Joyce rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.225
|b-Lowrie ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Garneau c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.197
|Totals
|37
|6
|8
|6
|3
|13
|Seattle
|001
|102
|110
|1—7
|11
|0
|Oakland
|302
|010
|000
|0—6
|8
|3
a-out on sacrifice fly for Zunino in the 8th. b-grounded out for Joyce in the 9th.
1-ran for Olson in the 10th.
E_Semien (5), Chapman (5), Joyce (4). LOB_Seattle 9, Oakland 6. 2B_Gamel (20), R.Davis (16). 3B_K.Davis (1). HR_Martin (2), off Smith; K.Davis (30), off Miranda; Healy (21), off Miranda. RBIs_Segura (33), Cruz (85), Gamel 2 (38), Dyson (28), Martin (7), Valencia (59), Healy (63), K.Davis 4 (79), Chapman (19). SF_Valencia, Chapman.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 6 (Alonso, Seager, Gamel 2, Zunino 2); Oakland 2 (Semien, Chapman). RISP_Seattle 5 for 15; Oakland 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Segura, Dyson 2, Alonso.
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miranda
|5
|5
|6
|6
|2
|6
|86
|4.65
|Lawrence
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|28
|6.57
|Vincent
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.03
|Rzepczynski, W, 2-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.09
|Diaz, S, 24-28
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|2.96
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Graveman
|5
|1-3
|7
|4
|3
|1
|2
|82
|4.97
|Dull, H, 12
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4.95
|Hendriks, H, 12
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|5.67
|Coulombe, H, 9
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.11
|Casilla, H, 4
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.07
|Castro, BS, 1-1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.84
|Treinen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|20
|4.59
|Smith, L, 2-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|5.52
Inherited runners-scored_Dull 1-0, Coulombe 2-0, Casilla 2-1. HBP_Miranda (Canha).
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Scott Barry; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_3:20. A_12,354 (37,090).
