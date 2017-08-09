501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Mariners 7, Athletics 6

Mariners 7, Athletics 6

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 1:36 am 08/09/2017 01:36am
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Segura ss 5 1 1 1 1 0 .309
Alonso 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .265
Cano 2b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .269
Cruz dh 4 1 2 1 1 2 .282
Seager 3b 4 2 1 0 1 1 .258
Gamel lf 5 1 2 2 0 0 .305
Dyson cf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .248
Zunino c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .217
a-Valencia ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .270
Ruiz c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .221
Martin rf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .184
Totals 41 7 11 7 4 4
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
R.Davis cf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .236
Semien ss 4 1 0 0 1 1 .233
Healy 1b 4 2 3 1 0 1 .258
Olson 1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .212
1-Brugman pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .271
K.Davis dh 4 2 2 4 1 1 .242
Pinder 2b-rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Chapman 3b 4 0 0 1 0 2 .223
Canha lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .206
Joyce rf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .225
b-Lowrie ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .270
Garneau c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .197
Totals 37 6 8 6 3 13
Seattle 001 102 110 1—7 11 0
Oakland 302 010 000 0—6 8 3

a-out on sacrifice fly for Zunino in the 8th. b-grounded out for Joyce in the 9th.

1-ran for Olson in the 10th.

E_Semien (5), Chapman (5), Joyce (4). LOB_Seattle 9, Oakland 6. 2B_Gamel (20), R.Davis (16). 3B_K.Davis (1). HR_Martin (2), off Smith; K.Davis (30), off Miranda; Healy (21), off Miranda. RBIs_Segura (33), Cruz (85), Gamel 2 (38), Dyson (28), Martin (7), Valencia (59), Healy (63), K.Davis 4 (79), Chapman (19). SF_Valencia, Chapman.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 6 (Alonso, Seager, Gamel 2, Zunino 2); Oakland 2 (Semien, Chapman). RISP_Seattle 5 for 15; Oakland 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Segura, Dyson 2, Alonso.

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miranda 5 5 6 6 2 6 86 4.65
Lawrence 2 2 0 0 0 4 28 6.57
Vincent 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.03
Rzepczynski, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.09
Diaz, S, 24-28 1 1 0 0 1 1 24 2.96
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Graveman 5 1-3 7 4 3 1 2 82 4.97
Dull, H, 12 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 4.95
Hendriks, H, 12 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 8 5.67
Coulombe, H, 9 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.11
Casilla, H, 4 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 8 4.07
Castro, BS, 1-1 1 0 1 0 0 0 14 2.84
Treinen 1 0 0 0 3 1 20 4.59
Smith, L, 2-1 1 1 1 1 0 0 11 5.52

Inherited runners-scored_Dull 1-0, Coulombe 2-0, Casilla 2-1. HBP_Miranda (Canha).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Scott Barry; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:20. A_12,354 (37,090).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.




