Mariners 7, Athletics 6, 10 innings,

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 1:36 am 08/09/2017 01:36am
Seattle Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Segura ss 5 1 1 1 Ra.Dvis cf 4 1 1 0
Alonso 1b 5 0 1 0 Semien ss 4 1 0 0
Cano 2b 4 0 0 0 Healy 1b 4 2 3 1
Cruz dh 4 1 2 1 M.Olson 1b 1 0 1 0
K.Sager 3b 4 2 1 0 Brugman pr 0 0 0 0
Gamel lf 5 1 2 2 K.Davis dh 4 2 2 4
J.Dyson cf 5 0 1 1 Pinder 2b-rf 5 0 0 0
Zunino c 3 1 1 0 M.Chpmn 3b 4 0 0 1
Vlencia ph 0 0 0 1 Canha lf 3 0 1 0
C.Ruiz c 1 0 0 0 Joyce rf 3 0 0 0
Martin rf 5 1 2 1 Lowrie ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Garneau c 4 0 0 0
Totals 41 7 11 7 Totals 37 6 8 6
Seattle 001 102 110 1—7
Oakland 302 010 000 0—6

E_Semien (5), M.Chapman (5), Joyce (4). LOB_Seattle 9, Oakland 6. 2B_Gamel (20), Ra.Davis (16). 3B_K.Davis (1). HR_Martin (2), Healy (21), K.Davis (30). SF_Valencia (7), M.Chapman (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Miranda 5 5 6 6 2 6
Lawrence 2 2 0 0 0 4
Vincent 1 0 0 0 0 1
Rzepczynski W,2-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Diaz S,24-28 1 1 0 0 1 1
Oakland
Graveman 5 1-3 7 4 3 1 2
Dull H,12 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Hendriks H,12 1-3 2 1 1 0 0
Coulombe H,9 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Casilla H,4 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Castro BS,1 1 0 1 0 0 0
Treinen 1 0 0 0 3 1
Smith L,2-1 1 1 1 1 0 0

HBP_by Miranda (Canha).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Scott Barry; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:20. A_12,354 (37,090).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

