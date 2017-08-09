Mariners 7, Athletics 6, 10 innings,

|Seattle
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Segura ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Ra.Dvis cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Alonso 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Semien ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Cano 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Healy 1b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|M.Olson 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|K.Sager 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Brugman pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gamel lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|K.Davis dh
|4
|2
|2
|4
|J.Dyson cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Pinder 2b-rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Zunino c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Vlencia ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|C.Ruiz c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Joyce rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Martin rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Lowrie ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garneau c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|41
|7
|11
|7
|Totals
|37
|6
|8
|6
|Seattle
|001
|102
|110
|1—7
|Oakland
|302
|010
|000
|0—6
E_Semien (5), M.Chapman (5), Joyce (4). LOB_Seattle 9, Oakland 6. 2B_Gamel (20), Ra.Davis (16). 3B_K.Davis (1). HR_Martin (2), Healy (21), K.Davis (30). SF_Valencia (7), M.Chapman (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Miranda
|5
|5
|6
|6
|2
|6
|Lawrence
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Vincent
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rzepczynski W,2-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Diaz S,24-28
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Oakland
|Graveman
|5
|1-3
|7
|4
|3
|1
|2
|Dull H,12
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hendriks H,12
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Coulombe H,9
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Casilla H,4
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Castro BS,1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Treinen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Smith L,2-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
HBP_by Miranda (Canha).
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Scott Barry; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_3:20. A_12,354 (37,090).
