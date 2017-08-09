501.5
Mariners 6, Athletics 3

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 6:46 pm 08/09/2017 06:46pm
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Segura ss 4 1 1 0 1 0 .309
Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .262
Cano 2b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .271
Cruz dh 4 2 2 3 0 1 .284
Seager 3b 4 1 1 3 0 0 .258
Gamel lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .304
Dyson cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .248
Ruiz c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .212
Martin rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .176
Totals 35 6 8 6 2 5
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Joyce rf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .228
Semien ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .234
Lowrie 2b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .271
Davis lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .242
Healy dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Olson 1b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .214
Chapman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .224
Maxwell c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .216
Brugman cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .266
Totals 34 3 7 3 3 8
Seattle 302 010 000—6 8 0
Oakland 101 010 000—3 7 0

LOB_Seattle 4, Oakland 7. 2B_Semien (8), Lowrie (33). HR_Seager (17), off Cotton; Cruz (25), off Cotton; Cruz (26), off Cotton; Joyce (15), off Gallardo; Davis (31), off Gallardo. RBIs_Cruz 3 (88), Seager 3 (60), Joyce (44), Lowrie (37), Davis (80). SB_Segura (16), Gamel (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Segura, Alonso, Ruiz); Oakland 5 (Joyce, Lowrie, Healy 2, Brugman). RISP_Seattle 2 for 7; Oakland 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Ruiz, Maxwell.

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gallardo 4 1-3 6 3 3 2 3 94 5.38
Pagan, W, 1-2 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 29 2.48
Zych, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.17
Diaz, S, 25-29 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 2.90
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cotton, L, 5-9 6 8 6 6 1 4 100 5.72
Castro 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.63
Smith 2 0 0 0 1 1 24 5.18

Inherited runners-scored_Pagan 1-0. WP_Gallardo.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Ben May.

T_2:58. A_14,989 (37,090).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

