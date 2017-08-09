Mariners 6, Athletics 3

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Segura ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.309
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Cano 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Cruz dh
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.284
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.258
|Gamel lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Dyson cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Martin rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Totals
|35
|6
|8
|6
|2
|5
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Joyce rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.228
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Lowrie 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.271
|Davis lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.242
|Healy dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.214
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.224
|Maxwell c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.216
|Brugman cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|3
|8
|Seattle
|302
|010
|000—6
|8
|0
|Oakland
|101
|010
|000—3
|7
|0
LOB_Seattle 4, Oakland 7. 2B_Semien (8), Lowrie (33). HR_Seager (17), off Cotton; Cruz (25), off Cotton; Cruz (26), off Cotton; Joyce (15), off Gallardo; Davis (31), off Gallardo. RBIs_Cruz 3 (88), Seager 3 (60), Joyce (44), Lowrie (37), Davis (80). SB_Segura (16), Gamel (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Segura, Alonso, Ruiz); Oakland 5 (Joyce, Lowrie, Healy 2, Brugman). RISP_Seattle 2 for 7; Oakland 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Ruiz, Maxwell.
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallardo
|4
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|3
|94
|5.38
|Pagan, W, 1-2
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|29
|2.48
|Zych, H, 11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.17
|Diaz, S, 25-29
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|2.90
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cotton, L, 5-9
|6
|8
|6
|6
|1
|4
|100
|5.72
|Castro
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.63
|Smith
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|5.18
Inherited runners-scored_Pagan 1-0. WP_Gallardo.
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Ben May.
T_2:58. A_14,989 (37,090).
