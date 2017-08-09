501.5
Mariners 6, Athletics 3

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 6:46 pm 08/09/2017 06:46pm
Seattle Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Segura ss 4 1 1 0 Joyce rf 5 2 2 1
Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 Semien ss 4 0 1 0
Cano 2b 4 2 2 0 Lowrie 2b 3 0 1 1
Cruz dh 4 2 2 3 K.Davis lf 4 1 1 1
K.Sager 3b 4 1 1 3 Healy dh 4 0 0 0
Gamel lf 4 0 1 0 M.Olson 1b 4 0 1 0
J.Dyson cf 3 0 1 0 M.Chpmn 3b 4 0 1 0
C.Ruiz c 4 0 0 0 Maxwell c 3 0 0 0
Martin rf 4 0 0 0 Brugman cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 35 6 8 6 Totals 34 3 7 3
Seattle 302 010 000—6
Oakland 101 010 000—3

LOB_Seattle 4, Oakland 7. 2B_Semien (8), Lowrie (33). HR_Cruz 2 (26), K.Seager (17), Joyce (15), K.Davis (31). SB_Segura (16), Gamel (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gallardo 4 1-3 6 3 3 2 3
Pagan W,1-2 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Zych H,11 1 0 0 0 0 1
Diaz S,25-29 1 0 0 0 1 2
Oakland
Cotton L,5-9 6 8 6 6 1 4
Castro 1 0 0 0 0 0
Smith 2 0 0 0 1 1

WP_Gallardo.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Ben May.

T_2:58. A_14,989 (37,090).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

