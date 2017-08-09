Mariners 6, Athletics 3

|Seattle
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Segura ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Joyce rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cano 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Lowrie 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Cruz dh
|4
|2
|2
|3
|K.Davis lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|K.Sager 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Healy dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gamel lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Dyson cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|C.Ruiz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Maxwell c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Martin rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brugman cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|6
|8
|6
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|Seattle
|302
|010
|000—6
|Oakland
|101
|010
|000—3
LOB_Seattle 4, Oakland 7. 2B_Semien (8), Lowrie (33). HR_Cruz 2 (26), K.Seager (17), Joyce (15), K.Davis (31). SB_Segura (16), Gamel (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Gallardo
|4
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Pagan W,1-2
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Zych H,11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Diaz S,25-29
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Oakland
|Cotton L,5-9
|6
|8
|6
|6
|1
|4
|Castro
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
WP_Gallardo.
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Ben May.
T_2:58. A_14,989 (37,090).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.