Longoria hits for cycle as Rays top Astros 6-4

By The Associated Press August 1, 2017 11:45 pm 08/01/2017 11:45pm
Tampa Bay Rays' Evan Longoria, right, slides into second for a double as Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27 waits for the throw during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, in Houston. The double completed the cycle for Longoria. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON (AP) — Evan Longoria became the second Tampa Bay player to hit for the cycle and drove in three runs to lead the Rays over the Houston Astros 6-4 on Tuesday night.

He was a double shy when he came to the plate with two outs in the ninth inning and laced a laser to left field. Longoria dashed to second base and slid in to avoid the tag of Jose Altuve.

He was initially ruled out, but the call was overturned after a crew chief review. Most of the Rays stood up behind the railing of the dugout and cheered as the call was reversed, and Longoria flashed a big smile knowing that he joined Melvin (then known as B.J.) Upton as the only Rays to achieve the feat.

Logan Morrison hit a solo homer and finished with two RBIs as the Rays bounced back after losing Monday’s opener 14-7.

