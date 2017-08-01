LEADING OFF: Trading places all over, Sale sharp for Bosox

A look at what’s happening all around the majors today:

WELCOME

A lot of clubhouses will have new looks, a day after 14 deals involving big leaguers at the trade deadline. Star pitchers Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray changed teams, as did relievers Brandon Kintzler, Addison Reed and Justin Wilson.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, with the best record in the majors and the highest payroll, added Darvish to the rotation and Tony Watson and Tony Cingrani to the bullpen. The moves by the front office impressed Dodgers part-owner Magic Johnson.

“Wow, what an outstanding job,” he posted on Twitter before boarding a plane for a family vacation in Italy.

SAILING ALONG

Red Sox lefty Chris Sale (13-4, 2.37 ERA) leads the majors with 211 strikeouts going into this start vs. Cleveland at Fenway Park. He hasn’t allowed a run in his last three games, giving up just 10 hits in 20 2/3 innings.

HE’S UP

Prized Mets shortstop prospect Amed Rosario is set to make his major league debut. The 21-year-old will be in the starting lineup against Colorado at Coors Field. Rosario is hitting .328 with seven homers, 58 RBIs and 19 steals in 94 games at Triple-A Las Vegas.

TRY AGAIN

Nationals ace Max Scherzer (12-5, 2.23 ERA) is scheduled to start against Marlins lefty Chris O’Grady (2-1, 3.68). When Scherzer pitched at Marlins Park six weeks ago, he took a no-hitter into the eighth inning but lost.

STAY COOL

In his previous start, Toronto right-hander Marcus Stroman walked a career-high six in 4 2/3 innings and was ejected after a pitch was called a ball. Blue Jays manager John Gibbons and catcher Russell Martin also were tossed. Stroman starts this time in Chicago against the White Sox.

