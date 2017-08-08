LEADING OFF: MadBum vs Cubs; Swanson returning?

A look at what’s happening all around the majors Wednesday:

___

FINDING HIS GROOVE

San Francisco’s Madison Bumgarner, 1-2 despite a 2.78 ERA in five starts since his return from an April 20 dirt bike accident, faces the visiting Chicago Cubs. Bumgarner is 8-2 with a 2.25 ERA in 12 regular-season starts against the Cubs, including 5-0 with a 1.74 ERA in his last six outings vs. Chicago.

___

SWANSON WATCH

Atlanta rookie shortstop Johan Camargo, who took over as the starter when Dansby Swanson was demoted to Triple-A Gwinnett on July 27, bruised a bone in his right knee when running onto the field at the start of Tuesday night’s game. Shortly after the injury, Swanson was pulled out of Gwinnett’s lineup, a possible indication he could be headed back to Atlanta.

___

DIFFERENT DEMOGRAPHIC

When the Brewers and Twins take their two-game interleague series east for the Milwaukee edition on Wednesday, the starting pitchers will have an age gap of 20 years. Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff will take the mound after throwing 6 1/3 scoreless innings in his major league debut last week. Minnesota right-hander Bartolo Colon, who’s 44, will make his 518th start. He’s coming off his first victory for the Twins, a complete game last week.

___

REDS WRECKER

Jose Pirela tries to extend his season-long hitting spree against Cincinnati. The outfielder had his first career multihomer game on Monday, and followed it with four hits on Tuesday night. In five games against the Reds this season, he’s 10 for 20 with three doubles and a pair of homers.

___

