501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » LEADING OFF: Indians try…

LEADING OFF: Indians try to finish up 10-0 at Target Field

By The Associated Press August 16, 2017 10:21 pm 08/16/2017 10:21pm
Share
Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana, right, celebrates his solo home run off Minnesota Twins pitcher Bartolo Colon with Austin Jackson in the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

A look at what’s happening all around the majors Thursday:

___

SWEPT UP

The Cleveland Indians try to finish a season sweep at Target Field when play a day-night doubleheader against the Twins. The AL Central leaders are 8-0 at Minnesota this year — but just 1-5 vs. the Twins at home. The teams were rained out Wednesday, forcing the split twinbill. Cleveland has won five in a row overall.

Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco (11-5, 3.83 ERA) faces Kyle Gibson (6-9, 6.02) in the opener. In the nightcap, Cleveland is calling up lefty Ryan Merritt (0-0, 3.60) to oppose Jose Berrios (10-5, 4.27).

STARTING OUT

Rookie right-hander Reynaldo Lopez aims for his first victory with the White Sox when he starts at Dodger Stadium. Lopez was 5-3 with Washington last year, then was traded to Chicago in a package for outfielder Adam Eaton. The hard-throwing 23-year-old got a no-decision last week in his first start for the White Sox, going six good innings against Kansas City.

TRY AGAIN

Jameson Taillon (7-5) gets the start as Pittsburgh begins a four-game series against St. Louis at PNC Park in a matchup of playoff contenders. He is 0-1 with a 4.91 ERA in three career starts vs. the Cardinals. Adam Wainwright starts for St. Louis.

CHECK HIM

Nationals manager Dusty Baker says the team is evaluating righty reliever Ryan Madson’s finger injury, which originally was believed to be a blister. Madson last pitched Saturday for the NL East leaders.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

'Her name is ringing out now'

Hundreds of mourners packed into a downtown Charlottesville theater to remember Heather Heyer, killed during last weekend's protests. See photos of the memorial.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?