LEADING OFF: Garcia joins Yankees-Red Sox rivalry, Votto run

By The Associated Press August 11, 2017 2:30 am 08/11/2017 02:30am
Boston Red Sox outfielders Andrew Benintendi, from left, Mookie Betts and Jackie Bradley Jr. head for the clubhouse after beating Tampa Bay Rays 8-2 during a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

A look at what’s happening all around the majors today:

RIVALRY ROOKIE

Left-hander Jaime Garcia gets his first close-up look at the Yankees-Red Sox craziness when he takes on Boston in the Bronx. The Red Sox have won eight in a row and lead New York by 4 ½ games going into the three-game series at Yankee Stadium. Garcia makes his second start since being traded from Minnesota to New York — he was roughed up by Cleveland in his debut.

START HIM UP

Jay Bruce is expected to make his first start for Cleveland when the AL Central leaders play at Tampa Bay. The Indians acquired Bruce from the New York Mets on Wednesday night for a minor league pitcher, and he made his Cleveland debut as a pinch-hitter Thursday night. Bruce had 29 home runs and 75 RBIs for the Mets this year. The Indians need outfield help, with Michael Brantley and Lonnie Chisenhall both on the disabled list.

NOTHING LACKING

Cubs righty John Lackey is 4-0 with a 3.00 ERA in four starts since the All-Star break. The 38-year-old has helped keep the World Series champs on top of the NL Central, and he’ll try to improve his 9-9 record when he pitches at Arizona.

HOT VOTTO

Joey Votto takes a 15-game hitting streak — the longest active run in the majors — into Cincinnati’s series opener at Milwaukee. The first baseman is batting .478 with five homers during the string, which is two games shy of his career high. Votto has homered four times in his last six games and has 31 this year. His highest total was 37 during his 2010 National League MVP season.

CHECKUP TIME

The Mets will see how ace Jacob deGrom is feeling, a day after he was nailed by a line drive in the back of his pitching arm. X-rays were negative, and the team said deGrom had a bruised triceps after being struck by Nick Williams’ liner.

