LEADING OFF: Davies goes for 14; Votto on hitting streak

By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 2:34 am 08/10/2017 02:34am
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto watches his double off San Diego Padres' Travis Wood during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A look at what’s happening all around the majors today:

___

STREAKING

Milwaukee right-hander Zach Davies (13-5), tied for second in the NL in wins, faces Minnesota for the first time. He is 6-1 with a 2.38 ERA in his last eight starts, including seven scoreless innings of one-hit ball last weekend in a 3-0 win at Tampa Bay.

___

HOT VOTTO

Joey Votto tries to extend the longest hitting streak of the season when the Reds finish their four-game series against the San Diego Padres. Votto’s multi-hit game on Wednesday night extended his streak to 14 games, three shy of the career high he set last year.

___

IN A GROOVE

Right-hander Danny Salazar starts for Cleveland in Thursday’s series opener at Tampa Bay after striking out a career-high 12 over seven innings against the New York Yankees on Aug. 5.

___

RISING ROTATION

While Philadelphia has the worst record in the National League, the Phillies’ rotation entered Wednesday with a 3.93 ERA in 58 starts since June 3. That ranked seventh in the majors. Right-hander Vince Velasquez will try to continue the improvement Thursday when the Phillies host the Mets in the opener of a four-game series. New York’s Jacob deGrom (12-5) has lost two straight starts after winning eight in a row.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Topics:
