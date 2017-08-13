Keuchel, Astros end season-high 5-game skid, top Rangers 2-1

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Keuchel took a shutout into the sixth inning, Jose Altuve homered and the AL-leading Houston Astros stopped their longest losing streak of the season at five games, beating the Texas Rangers 2-1 on Sunday.

Carlos Beltran had a tiebreaking RBI single in the seventh. Adrian Beltre’s 12th homer of the season and 3,015th career hit had pulled the Rangers even at 1 in the sixth.

Keuchel (10-2) struck out seven in 6 2/3 innings for his first win since June 2 against the Rangers, just before his nearly two-month stint on the disabled list. This was the 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner’s fourth start since his second trip to the DL for neck soreness.

Keuchel had lost two in row, that skid coming after a career-best 11-game winning streak going back to last season.

It just the third win in 12 games in August for the AL West-leading Astros.

Joey Gallo lined into an inning-ending double play with runners at second and third in the Texas eighth against Ken Giles. First baseman Yuli Gurriel caught Gallo’s smash and threw to second behind Drew Robinson, who was running for Beltre.

Giles struck out two in the ninth for his 23rd save.

Altuve’s 17th home run came in the fourth off Andrew Cashner (7-9), the Houston-area native who was scratched from his previous scheduled start at the New York Mets because of neck stiffness. The right-hander went seven innings as a three-game winning streak that matched a career best came to an end.

SHORT HOPS

Texas manager Jeff Banister was ejected in the fifth inning as both managers had separate arguments following a warning when Cashner hit Marwin Gonzalez with a pitch. Five batters were hit in Saturday’s game. … Gurriel set Houston’s rookie record with his 31st double, most in the majors for a rookie this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: Manager A.J. Hinch said righty reliever Will Harris (right shoulder inflammation) had a good bullpen session Sunday and will have another one Wednesday. After that, the club will decide among another bullpen session, live batting practice or a rehab assignment.

Rangers: RHP Keone Kela (right shoulder soreness) hasn’t been cleared to resume baseball activities. He’s eligible to come off the disabled list Tuesday. … LHP Jake Diekman will throw live batting practice Monday. Diekman has missed the season for multiple surgeries to remove part of his colon.

UP NEXT

Astros: RHP Collin McHugh (0-1, 5.32) starts the first of two at Arizona to open a four-game home-and-home interleague series with the Diamondbacks. It’s McHugh’s third start after missing the first 3 1/2 months with right shoulder tendinitis.

Rangers: LHP Martin Perez (6-10, 5.18) pitches the opener of a three-game home series against Detroit. He ended a season-high four-game losing streak in a 5-1 win over the New York Mets in his previous start.

Corrects previous versions with Beltre’s homer being 3,015th career hit, not 3,104th.

