Kershaw throws on flat ground, bullpen likely by weekend

PHOENIX (AP) — Clayton Kershaw threw aggressively off flat ground on Tuesday but Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts says the team will take a cautious approach to the Dodgers’ ace’s return to the rotation.

Roberts said Kershaw “stretched out a little bit” with his throwing at Chase Field before Tuesday night’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks and will do the same on Wednesday.

A bullpen session “in the next few days makes sense,” Roberts said, but probably won’t occur until the team returns to Los Angeles for a weekend series against San Diego.

Kershaw has been sidelined with a back injury since July 23,

Roberts said there is no timetable for the left-hander’s return and said the two have talked about Kershaw needing four or five starts to be ready for the postseason.

