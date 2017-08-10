501.5
Ken Kaiser, umpire who quit during labor talks, dies at 72

By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 4:22 pm 08/10/2017 04:22pm
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Former major league umpire Ken Kaiser has died at 72.

The World Umpires Association said Thursday he died in his hometown of Rochester on Tuesday. Kaiser had diabetes for years.

Kaiser was a colorful figure in more than two decades on the diamond. His career abruptly ended nearly two decades ago during labor talks. He joined a group of umpires who submitted resignations in 1999 during negotiations. The gamble by the Major League Umpires Association failed and he was not rehired.

An American League umpire from 1977-99, Kaiser umpired two World Series, one All-Star Game and several playoff series.

He is survived by two adult children. Funeral plans are incomplete.

