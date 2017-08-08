Jose Pirela has 4 hits, Padres beat Reds 7-3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jose Pirela had four hits, and Yangervis Solarte had a homer among his three hits on Tuesday night, powering the San Diego Padres to a 7-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Luis Perdomo (6-6) escaped threats by inducing three ground-ball double plays — his specialty — while pitching into the seventh. Tucker Barnhart hit a three-run homer off Jose Torres.

The Padres improved to 4-1 against the Reds, who haven’t won a season series from them since 2012. The Reds have gone 7-18 since the All-Star break.

San Diego piled up nine hits and five runs off Sal Romano (2-4), who was in trouble in each of his six innings. Austin Hedges homered for a 5-0 lead in the sixth. Solarte connected for a two-run shot an inning later.

Joey Votto extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a single, but he failed to extend his streak of homers in three consecutive games. He’s never homered in four in a row.

Pirela and Solarte have led the way against the Reds this season.

Pirela had his first career multihomer game on Monday. He had a two doubles and two singles on Tuesday, leaving him 10 for 20 with three doubles and two homers in five games against the Reds this season. Solarte is 15 for 34 against the Reds over the last two seasons with two homers.

Cincinnati repeatedly wasted chances against Perdomo, who has induced 23 double plays, among the most in the majors. The Padres turned a fourth double play when Zack Cozart struck out and Billy Hamilton was caught stealing.

Padres: Manager Andy Green decided not to use RH reliever Carter Capps two days in a row. He missed all of last season recovering from Tommy John surgery, was called up on Monday and faced five batters.

Reds: RHP Scott Feldman could be available to pitch over the weekend. He’s recovering from a sore right knee that landed him on the DL on July 18.

Padres: LHP Travis Wood (2-3) makes his third start for the Padres. He’s 1-0 after his first two starts with a 4.91 ERA.

Reds: RHP Asher Wojciechowski (2-1) won his last start, allowing one run in five innings of a 3-2 victory over the Cardinals on Friday. It was his first win since May 20.

