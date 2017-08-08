501.5
Joe West suspended for 3 games for comments about Beltre

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 8:49 pm 08/08/2017 08:49pm
FILE - In this Saturday, June 17, 2017 file photo, Crew chief Joe West smiles as he talks to staff in the Seattle Mariners dugout in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas. Joe West, the major leagues' senior umpire, has been suspended for three days for comments he made about Texas third baseman Adrian Beltre, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Joe West, the major leagues’ senior umpire, has been suspended for three days for comments he made about Texas third baseman Adrian Beltre.

In a USA Today report published June 20, West said “it’s got to be Adrian Beltre” when asked who was the biggest complainer in the major leagues.

West was quoted as saying. “I had a game with him recently and the pitch was right down the middle. He tells me, ‘That ball is outside,'” West was quoted as saying.

“I told him, ‘You may be a great ballplayer, but you’re the worst umpire in the league. You stink,'” West also was quoted as saying.

The World Umpires Association said Tuesday that West was serving the first game of the suspension. It said Major League Baseball told the union in an Aug. 3 letter the discipline created an “appearance of lack of impartiality.”

Topics:
Latest News MLB News Sports
