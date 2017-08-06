501.5
Indians activate 2B Jason Kipnis from disabled list

By The Associated Press August 6, 2017
CLEVELAND (AP) — Jason Kipnis is back at the top of Cleveland’s lineup.

The second baseman was activated from the disabled list on Sunday after being sidelined since before the All-Star break with a strained right hamstring. The former All-Star is leading off in the series finale against the New York Yankees.

Kipnis got hurt while running the bases on July 8 against Detroit. He’s batting .232 with eight homers and 26 RBIs in 66 games.

To make room for Kipnis, the club optioned infielder Erik Gonzalez to Triple-A Columbus.

Despite missing one of their top players and leaders, the Indians maintained their lead in the AL Central without Kipnis, who began the season on the DL with a shoulder injury.

Manager Terry Francona said he plans to ease Kipnis back in and as the season moves into the grind of August games.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

