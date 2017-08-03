Indians 5, Yankees 1

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Frazier rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Sanchez dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.271
|Ellsbury cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|Headley 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Torreyes 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Romine c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Wade 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.128
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|1
|11
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Zimmer cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.272
|Brantley lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.295
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.323
|Encarnacion dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Santana 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Guyer rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.224
|Gonzalez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Totals
|31
|5
|5
|4
|3
|7
|New York
|000
|000
|100—1
|3
|3
|Cleveland
|200
|002
|10x—5
|5
|0
E_Frazier (2), Headley (12), Wade (3). LOB_New York 2, Cleveland 5. 2B_Frazier (7), Gomes (14). HR_Sanchez (17), off Kluber; Lindor (18), off Shreve. RBIs_Sanchez (52), Lindor (51), Ramirez (56), Gomes 2 (30).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Ellsbury); Cleveland 3 (Santana, Gonzalez 2). RISP_New York 0 for 3; Cleveland 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Gregorius, Lindor. GIDP_Romine.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Gonzalez, Santana).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, L, 6-6
|6
|4
|4
|2
|3
|6
|98
|3.41
|Shreve
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|23
|2.83
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kluber, W, 9-3
|9
|3
|1
|1
|1
|11
|106
|2.77
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, John Tumpane.
T_2:28. A_28,124 (35,051).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.