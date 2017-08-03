Indians 5, Yankees 1

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .258 Frazier rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .255 Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .299 Sanchez dh 3 1 1 1 0 2 .271 Ellsbury cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .245 Headley 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .269 Torreyes 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .285 Romine c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .230 Wade 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .128 Totals 29 1 3 1 1 11

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Zimmer cf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .277 Lindor ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .272 Brantley lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .295 Ramirez 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .323 Encarnacion dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .255 Santana 1b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .247 Guyer rf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .230 Gomes c 3 0 1 2 0 1 .224 Gonzalez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .263 Totals 31 5 5 4 3 7

New York 000 000 100—1 3 3 Cleveland 200 002 10x—5 5 0

E_Frazier (2), Headley (12), Wade (3). LOB_New York 2, Cleveland 5. 2B_Frazier (7), Gomes (14). HR_Sanchez (17), off Kluber; Lindor (18), off Shreve. RBIs_Sanchez (52), Lindor (51), Ramirez (56), Gomes 2 (30).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Ellsbury); Cleveland 3 (Santana, Gonzalez 2). RISP_New York 0 for 3; Cleveland 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Gregorius, Lindor. GIDP_Romine.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Gonzalez, Santana).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, L, 6-6 6 4 4 2 3 6 98 3.41 Shreve 2 1 1 1 0 1 23 2.83 Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kluber, W, 9-3 9 3 1 1 1 11 106 2.77

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:28. A_28,124 (35,051).

