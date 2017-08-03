501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Indians 5, Yankees 1

Indians 5, Yankees 1

By The Associated Press August 3, 2017 9:48 pm 08/03/2017 09:48pm
Share
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gardner lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .258
Frazier rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .255
Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .299
Sanchez dh 3 1 1 1 0 2 .271
Ellsbury cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .245
Headley 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .269
Torreyes 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .285
Romine c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .230
Wade 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .128
Totals 29 1 3 1 1 11
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Zimmer cf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .277
Lindor ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .272
Brantley lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .295
Ramirez 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .323
Encarnacion dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .255
Santana 1b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .247
Guyer rf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .230
Gomes c 3 0 1 2 0 1 .224
Gonzalez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .263
Totals 31 5 5 4 3 7
New York 000 000 100—1 3 3
Cleveland 200 002 10x—5 5 0

E_Frazier (2), Headley (12), Wade (3). LOB_New York 2, Cleveland 5. 2B_Frazier (7), Gomes (14). HR_Sanchez (17), off Kluber; Lindor (18), off Shreve. RBIs_Sanchez (52), Lindor (51), Ramirez (56), Gomes 2 (30).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Ellsbury); Cleveland 3 (Santana, Gonzalez 2). RISP_New York 0 for 3; Cleveland 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Gregorius, Lindor. GIDP_Romine.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Gonzalez, Santana).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray, L, 6-6 6 4 4 2 3 6 98 3.41
Shreve 2 1 1 1 0 1 23 2.83
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kluber, W, 9-3 9 3 1 1 1 11 106 2.77

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:28. A_28,124 (35,051).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Ocean City restaurants

Going to the beach? Here are a few restaurant recommendations.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?