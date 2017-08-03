501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Indians 5, Yankees 1

Indians 5, Yankees 1

By The Associated Press August 3, 2017 9:48 pm 08/03/2017 09:48pm
New York Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Gardner lf 4 0 0 0 B.Zmmer cf 4 1 0 0
C.Frzer rf 4 0 1 0 Lindor ss 4 1 1 1
Grgrius ss 4 0 0 0 Brntley lf 3 1 0 0
G.Sanch dh 3 1 1 1 Jose.Rm 3b 4 0 1 1
Ellsbry cf 2 0 0 0 Encrnco dh 4 0 1 0
Headley 1b 3 0 0 0 C.Sntna 1b 3 1 0 0
Trreyes 3b 3 0 1 0 Guyer rf 3 1 1 0
Au.Rmne c 3 0 0 0 Gomes c 3 0 1 2
Wade 2b 3 0 0 0 E.Gnzal 2b 3 0 0 0
Totals 29 1 3 1 Totals 31 5 5 4
New York 000 000 100—1
Cleveland 200 002 10x—5

E_C.Frazier (2), Headley (12), Wade (3). DP_Cleveland 1. LOB_New York 2, Cleveland 5. 2B_C.Frazier (7), Gomes (14). HR_G.Sanchez (17), Lindor (18).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Gray L,6-6 6 4 4 2 3 6
Shreve 2 1 1 1 0 1
Cleveland
Kluber W,9-3 9 3 1 1 1 11

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:28. A_28,124 (35,051).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
