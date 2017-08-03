Indians 5, Yankees 1

|New York
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Gardner lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|B.Zmmer cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|C.Frzer rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Grgrius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brntley lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|G.Sanch dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Jose.Rm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Ellsbry cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Encrnco dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Headley 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Sntna 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Trreyes 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Guyer rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Au.Rmne c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Wade 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|E.Gnzal 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|Totals
|31
|5
|5
|4
|New York
|000
|000
|100—1
|Cleveland
|200
|002
|10x—5
E_C.Frazier (2), Headley (12), Wade (3). DP_Cleveland 1. LOB_New York 2, Cleveland 5. 2B_C.Frazier (7), Gomes (14). HR_G.Sanchez (17), Lindor (18).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Gray L,6-6
|6
|4
|4
|2
|3
|6
|Shreve
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Cleveland
|Kluber W,9-3
|9
|3
|1
|1
|1
|11
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, John Tumpane.
T_2:28. A_28,124 (35,051).
