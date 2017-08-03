Indians 5, Yankees 1

New York Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Gardner lf 4 0 0 0 B.Zmmer cf 4 1 0 0 C.Frzer rf 4 0 1 0 Lindor ss 4 1 1 1 Grgrius ss 4 0 0 0 Brntley lf 3 1 0 0 G.Sanch dh 3 1 1 1 Jose.Rm 3b 4 0 1 1 Ellsbry cf 2 0 0 0 Encrnco dh 4 0 1 0 Headley 1b 3 0 0 0 C.Sntna 1b 3 1 0 0 Trreyes 3b 3 0 1 0 Guyer rf 3 1 1 0 Au.Rmne c 3 0 0 0 Gomes c 3 0 1 2 Wade 2b 3 0 0 0 E.Gnzal 2b 3 0 0 0 Totals 29 1 3 1 Totals 31 5 5 4

New York 000 000 100—1 Cleveland 200 002 10x—5

E_C.Frazier (2), Headley (12), Wade (3). DP_Cleveland 1. LOB_New York 2, Cleveland 5. 2B_C.Frazier (7), Gomes (14). HR_G.Sanchez (17), Lindor (18).

IP H R ER BB SO New York Gray L,6-6 6 4 4 2 3 6 Shreve 2 1 1 1 0 1 Cleveland Kluber W,9-3 9 3 1 1 1 11

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:28. A_28,124 (35,051).

