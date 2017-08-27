501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Hoskins homers, starts triple…

Hoskins homers, starts triple play; Phillies beat Cubs 6-3

By The Associated Press August 27, 2017 4:48 pm 08/27/2017 04:48pm
Share
Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Rhys Hoskins (17) catches a line drive by Chicago Cubs Javier Baez before throwing to second base for a triple play in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Big-hitting rookie Rhys Hoskins homered for the fifth straight game and made a diving catch to start a game-changing triple play in the fifth inning, leading the Philadelphia Phillies to a 6-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

Nick Williams also homered for the Phillies, who have gone deep in nine straight games, hitting 20 homers over that span.

Hoskins led off the eighth with a drive to left-center to give him 11 home runs in his first 18 games, becoming the fastest in major league history to reach 11 homers. Hoskins, who has 24 RBIs, was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Aug. 10.

Nick Pivetta (5-9) allowed three runs on six hits in five innings to get the win. Hector Neris worked a perfect ninth for his 16th save in 19 chances.

Anthony Rizzo had a pair of RBIs for the NL Central-leading Cubs, who began play three games in front of Milwaukee.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

See what the White House looks like after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?