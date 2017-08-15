501.5
Gray outpitches deGrom, leads Yankees over Mets 5-4

By The Associated Press August 15, 2017 10:32 pm 08/15/2017 10:32pm
New York Yankees' Sonny Gray delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — Sonny Gray outpitched Jacob deGrom, Jacoby Ellsbury and Gary Sanchez homered, and the New York Yankees held off the Mets 5-4 Tuesday night to sweep both Subway Series games in the Bronx.

Despite another late stumble by closer Aroldis Chapman, the Yankees kept the Empire State Building lit up in pinstripes with the win. The Mets will try to change the color scheme to their shading when the rivalry now shifts to Citi Field for two games beginning Wednesday night.

Gray (7-7) earned his first win in three starts since being traded from Oakland to a playoff contender. He blanked the Mets on four singles until the seventh inning, when he issued a leadoff walk and rookie Dominic Smith followed with his first major league homer.

Making his Yankee Stadium debut for his new team, Gray left to a nice ovation as reliever Tommy Kahnle was summoned.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

