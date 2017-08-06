Giants rally from 4 down to beat Diamondbacks 5-4 in 10

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Denard Span scored on Jarrett Parker’s two-out infield single in the 10th inning, lifting the San Francisco Giants to a 5-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.

Hunter Pence homered, Nick Hundley had three hits and Pablo Sandoval doubled in three at-bats to celebrate his return to the Giants.

Span led off the 10th with a double off T.J. McFarland (4-4) past Arizona right fielder J.D. Martinez. After Kelby Tomlinson was intentionally walked and Brandon Crawford hit into a double play, Buster Posey was intentionally walked before Parker beat out a grounder to second baseman Adam Rosales as Span crossed the plate.

David Peralta had three hits and an RBI, Martinez doubled and tripled and Jeff Mathis extended his hitting streak to 11 games for the Diamondbacks.

The Giants trailed 4-0 but scored three times in the seventh capped by Pence’s two-run homer, then tied it in the eighth when Tomlinson came home on Posey’s double-play grounder.

Arizona loaded the bases in the ninth and had the potential go-ahead run at third in the 10th but failed to score.

Hunter Strickland (2-2) retired three batters for the win.

Sandoval doubled to start San Francisco’s three-run seventh and also committed a costly throwing error after being called up from the minors earlier in the day. The 30-year-old third baseman was greeted with a standing ovation and a smattering of boos from the AT&T Park crowd before his first at-bat.

It was Sandoval’s first game with the Giants since 2014 when the franchise won its third World Series in five years. Sandoval signed a minor league deal with San Francisco on July 22 after he was released by Boston, which signed him to a $95 million, five-year deal following the 2014 season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: 1B Brandon Belt was placed on the seven-day concussion list after getting hit in the head by a 78.9 mph curveball from Arizona rookie Anthony Banda on Friday night.

UP NEXT

Arizona LHP Patrick Corbin (8-9, 4.36 ERA) seeks his fifth career win against San Francisco in the series finale Sunday afternoon while the Giants will go with RHP Jeff Samardzija (6-11, 4.77 ERA). Samardzija has won his last two decisions against the Diamondbacks.

