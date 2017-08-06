501.5
Giants 6, Diamondbacks 3

By The Associated Press August 6, 2017 7:18 pm 08/06/2017 07:18pm
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Peralta lf 3 1 0 1 1 0 .302
Blanco cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .254
b-Pollock ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .289
Lamb 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .265
Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .323
Martinez rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .289
Descalso 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .233
Marte ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .257
Herrmann c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .157
Corbin p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .073
a-Drury ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Barrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0
De La Rosa p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Iannetta ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .224
Totals 32 3 6 3 3 6
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez cf 4 2 1 0 0 2 .256
Tomlinson ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .260
Posey 1b 1 1 0 0 3 0 .324
Pence rf 4 0 2 2 0 1 .251
Hundley c 4 0 1 2 0 1 .271
Gomez 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .258
Parker lf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .265
Jones 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .083
Samardzija p 3 1 1 0 0 0 .109
Gearrin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Osich p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Suarez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 32 6 8 6 3 10
Arizona 100 100 100—3 6 2
San Francisco 022 020 00x—6 8 0

a-hit by pitch for Corbin in the 7th. b-grounded out for Blanco in the 7th. c-struck out for De La Rosa in the 9th.

E_Descalso (8), Marte (2). LOB_Arizona 6, San Francisco 6. 2B_Goldschmidt (25), Hernandez (14), Samardzija (2). HR_Parker (1), off Corbin. RBIs_Peralta (36), Goldschmidt (89), Descalso (39), Pence 2 (49), Hundley 2 (21), Parker 2 (9). SB_Hernandez (9), Posey 2 (4). S_Tomlinson.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Martinez 2, Pollock 2); San Francisco 3 (Gomez 2, Parker). RISP_Arizona 2 for 8; San Francisco 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Blanco, Lamb, Goldschmidt, Peralta. FIDP_Marte.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Parker, Hundley).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Corbin, L, 8-11 6 7 6 3 2 10 108 4.76
Barrett 1 1 0 0 1 0 19 0.71
De La Rosa 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 4.17
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Samardzija, W, 7-11 6 1-3 5 3 3 3 3 113 4.75
Gearrin 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2.12
Osich, H, 4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 5.61
Suarez, S, 1-2 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 42 3.72

Gearrin pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Gearrin 2-0, Osich 3-1, Suarez 2-0. HBP_Gearrin (Drury).

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Ben May; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:03. A_40,107 (41,915).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

