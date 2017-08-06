Giants 6, Diamondbacks 3

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Peralta lf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.302
|Blanco cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|b-Pollock ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Lamb 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.323
|Martinez rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Descalso 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.233
|Marte ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Herrmann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.157
|Corbin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.073
|a-Drury ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Barrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|De La Rosa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Iannetta ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|3
|6
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Tomlinson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Posey 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.324
|Pence rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.251
|Hundley c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.271
|Gomez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Parker lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.265
|Jones 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.083
|Samardzija p
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.109
|Gearrin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Osich p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Suarez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|32
|6
|8
|6
|3
|10
|Arizona
|100
|100
|100—3
|6
|2
|San Francisco
|022
|020
|00x—6
|8
|0
a-hit by pitch for Corbin in the 7th. b-grounded out for Blanco in the 7th. c-struck out for De La Rosa in the 9th.
E_Descalso (8), Marte (2). LOB_Arizona 6, San Francisco 6. 2B_Goldschmidt (25), Hernandez (14), Samardzija (2). HR_Parker (1), off Corbin. RBIs_Peralta (36), Goldschmidt (89), Descalso (39), Pence 2 (49), Hundley 2 (21), Parker 2 (9). SB_Hernandez (9), Posey 2 (4). S_Tomlinson.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Martinez 2, Pollock 2); San Francisco 3 (Gomez 2, Parker). RISP_Arizona 2 for 8; San Francisco 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Blanco, Lamb, Goldschmidt, Peralta. FIDP_Marte.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Parker, Hundley).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, L, 8-11
|6
|7
|6
|3
|2
|10
|108
|4.76
|Barrett
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|0.71
|De La Rosa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.17
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Samardzija, W, 7-11
|6
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|3
|3
|113
|4.75
|Gearrin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2.12
|Osich, H, 4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5.61
|Suarez, S, 1-2
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|42
|3.72
Gearrin pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Gearrin 2-0, Osich 3-1, Suarez 2-0. HBP_Gearrin (Drury).
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Ben May; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:03. A_40,107 (41,915).
