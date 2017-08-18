Giants 5, Phillies 4

|Philadelphia
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|C.Hrnan 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Span cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Pence rf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|N.Wllms cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|J.Prker lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Hoskins lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Posey c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Franco 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Sndoval 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kim rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Crwford ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|E.Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Jones 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Jseph 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tmlnson 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Pinto p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smrdzja p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Milner p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G.Hrnan ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Flrimon rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mlancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rupp c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Strckln p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Aa.Nola p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mncrief ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Blnco 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|3
|Totals
|31
|5
|9
|5
|Philadelphia
|000
|013
|000—4
|San Francisco
|002
|030
|00x—5
DP_San Francisco 1. LOB_Philadelphia 6, San Francisco 8. 2B_Galvis (25), Franco (22), J.Parker 2 (7), Tomlinson (2). 3B_Galvis (6). HR_N.Williams (6), Rupp (11). SB_C.Hernandez (13), Span (8). S_G.Hernandez (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Nola L,9-8
|5
|7
|5
|5
|3
|3
|Pinto
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Milner
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Ramos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|San Francisco
|Samardzija W,8-12
|6
|8
|4
|4
|1
|6
|Melancon H,2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strickland H,15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Dyson S,10-15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_2:47. A_41,279 (41,915).
