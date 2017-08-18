Giants 5, Phillies 4

Philadelphia San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi C.Hrnan 2b 5 0 1 0 Span cf 5 1 1 0 Galvis ss 4 0 2 0 Pence rf 2 2 1 1 N.Wllms cf 4 1 1 1 J.Prker lf 3 1 2 2 Hoskins lf 3 1 2 0 Posey c 3 0 2 1 Franco 3b 4 1 1 0 Sndoval 3b 4 0 0 0 Kim rf 4 0 1 1 Crwford ss 4 0 1 1 E.Ramos p 0 0 0 0 R.Jones 1b 3 0 0 0 T.Jseph 1b 3 0 0 0 Tmlnson 2b 4 1 2 0 Pinto p 0 0 0 0 Smrdzja p 2 0 0 0 Milner p 0 0 0 0 G.Hrnan ph 0 0 0 0 Flrimon rf 1 0 0 0 Mlancon p 0 0 0 0 Rupp c 4 1 1 1 Strckln p 0 0 0 0 Aa.Nola p 2 0 0 0 Mncrief ph 1 0 0 0 A.Blnco 1b 1 0 0 0 S.Dyson p 0 0 0 0 Totals 35 4 9 3 Totals 31 5 9 5

Philadelphia 000 013 000—4 San Francisco 002 030 00x—5

DP_San Francisco 1. LOB_Philadelphia 6, San Francisco 8. 2B_Galvis (25), Franco (22), J.Parker 2 (7), Tomlinson (2). 3B_Galvis (6). HR_N.Williams (6), Rupp (11). SB_C.Hernandez (13), Span (8). S_G.Hernandez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Philadelphia Nola L,9-8 5 7 5 5 3 3 Pinto 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 Milner 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 Ramos 1 0 0 0 0 2 San Francisco Samardzija W,8-12 6 8 4 4 1 6 Melancon H,2 1 1 0 0 0 0 Strickland H,15 1 0 0 0 0 2 Dyson S,10-15 1 0 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:47. A_41,279 (41,915).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.