Giants 5, Phillies 4

By The Associated Press August 18, 2017 1:12 am 08/18/2017 01:12am
Philadelphia San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
C.Hrnan 2b 5 0 1 0 Span cf 5 1 1 0
Galvis ss 4 0 2 0 Pence rf 2 2 1 1
N.Wllms cf 4 1 1 1 J.Prker lf 3 1 2 2
Hoskins lf 3 1 2 0 Posey c 3 0 2 1
Franco 3b 4 1 1 0 Sndoval 3b 4 0 0 0
Kim rf 4 0 1 1 Crwford ss 4 0 1 1
E.Ramos p 0 0 0 0 R.Jones 1b 3 0 0 0
T.Jseph 1b 3 0 0 0 Tmlnson 2b 4 1 2 0
Pinto p 0 0 0 0 Smrdzja p 2 0 0 0
Milner p 0 0 0 0 G.Hrnan ph 0 0 0 0
Flrimon rf 1 0 0 0 Mlancon p 0 0 0 0
Rupp c 4 1 1 1 Strckln p 0 0 0 0
Aa.Nola p 2 0 0 0 Mncrief ph 1 0 0 0
A.Blnco 1b 1 0 0 0 S.Dyson p 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 4 9 3 Totals 31 5 9 5
Philadelphia 000 013 000—4
San Francisco 002 030 00x—5

DP_San Francisco 1. LOB_Philadelphia 6, San Francisco 8. 2B_Galvis (25), Franco (22), J.Parker 2 (7), Tomlinson (2). 3B_Galvis (6). HR_N.Williams (6), Rupp (11). SB_C.Hernandez (13), Span (8). S_G.Hernandez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Nola L,9-8 5 7 5 5 3 3
Pinto 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Milner 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Ramos 1 0 0 0 0 2
San Francisco
Samardzija W,8-12 6 8 4 4 1 6
Melancon H,2 1 1 0 0 0 0
Strickland H,15 1 0 0 0 0 2
Dyson S,10-15 1 0 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:47. A_41,279 (41,915).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

